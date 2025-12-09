San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC), in conjunction with FOX 5, today announced a partnership bringing the excitement of the world's biggest sporting event directly to the San Diego community with an epic SDFC's Soccer Celebration in Mission Beach - offering one of the most picturesque viewing experiences in the world.
From June 11 through the final on July 19, 2026, fans can enjoy all 104 matches of the World's biggest sporting event at this party on the beach, combining SDFC's vibrant energy with the unmistakable coastal culture of Mission Beach. The event will be hosted at Fit Social in Belmont Park at Mission Beach, which will serve as the hub for the co-branded fan experience, transforming the space into San Diego's ultimate football destination.
The Watch Party Series will deliver a viewing experience featuring:
Live match broadcasts on FOX 5 and FOX Sports platforms
Dedicated local programming from FOX 5
Special appearances from SDFC players, coaches, and club personalities
On-site FOX 5 talent and activations
Giveaways, pop-ups, and interactive fan experiences
Music performances
Exclusive merchandise drops
Specialty food and beverage offerings curated for the tournament atmosphere
SDFC talent and Club voices will also be integrated directly into FOX 5's 2026 FIFA World Cup coverage, expanding the Club's presence across the region during the historic tournament.
"San Diego is a football city, and this partnership allows us to celebrate the global game with our community in a special way," said SDFC CEO Tom Penn. "Mission Beach will be the go-to hub for fans looking to unite, celebrate, and experience the world's biggest sporting event against one of the most scenic backdrops in the world, with Fit Social providing the perfect setting for the ultimate fan experience."
The Watch Party Series will be free and open to the public, with additional event details to be announced as the tournament approaches.
