Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season

Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer today announced that Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons. The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner led the league with 29 goals and 48 total goal contributions in the 2025 regular season.

Messi's historical regular season finished with 48 goal contributions (29 goals, 19 assists) across 28 matches in 2025, the second-most in a single season in league history, including at least three contributions in nine matches - also a league record. He is the only player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions in a season multiple times (2024, 2025) and is the second player in MLS annals to lead the league in both goals scored (29) and assists (19), joining Toronto FC's Sebastian Giovinco in 2015 (22 goals, 16 assists).

The Argentine World Cup-winner also produced multiple scoring milestones en route to winning the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi. His 29 goals were the fourth-most in a season in league history despite only appearing in 28 regular season contests. Messi also became the first player in MLS history to record 10 multi-goal games in a single season, breaking the previous record of eight shared by Stern John (Columbus Crew, 1998), Mamadou Diallo (Tampa Bay Mutiny, 2000), and Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy, 2019). He recorded multiple goals in five consecutive games from May 28 to July 12, becoming the first player in MLS history to have a multi-goal streak of more than four matches and scoring 10 goals over the stretch.

Messi's dominance in the 2025 regular season resulted in three MLS Player of the Month honors and six different MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors. He became the first player in league history to win six Player of the Matchday honors in consecutive seasons and only the third to take home three Player of the Month awards in the same season, joining Carlos Vela in 2019 and Chris Wondolowski in 2012. In his MLS career, Messi has two Landon Donovan MLS MVPs, two MLS Best XI selections, two MLS All-Star selections, an MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, 12 MLS Player of the Matchday honors, and five MLS Player of the Month honors.

One of the most decorated players in the history of the sport, Messi joined Inter Miami in July 2023 and quickly made his mark in the league, helping the Herons win Leagues Cup 2023 before leading the club to an MLS-best 74 points en route to the Supporters' Shield title in 2024. Messi's 15 goal-contributions (six goals, nine assists) across the 2025 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs helped the Herons earn their first MLS Cup presented by Audi trophy. Messi earned Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors that year after totaling 20 goals and 16 assists in 19 matches. Messi's list of personal accolades also includes the 2022 FIFA World Cup title, a record eight Ballon d'Or titles, three The Best FIFA Men's Player awards, and two FIFA World Cup Golden Balls - making him the only player to win the award twice. He has also claimed three UEFA Men's Player of the Year Awards, six European Golden Shoes, six La Liga Best Player recognitions, eight Pichichi Trophies (given to the top goal scorer in La Liga), and 15 Argentine Footballer of the Year awards.

Messi is the first player in league history to earn the Landon Donovan MLS MVP award in consecutive seasons and the second player to win it twice, joining Preki (1997 and 2003). He is only the fourth player in the last decade to be named MVP and win the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi in the same season.

Messi finished ahead of MLS Newcomer of the Year Anders Dreyer, LAFC forward Denis Bouanga, FC Cincinnati midfielder Evander, and Nashville SC forward Sam Surridge to take home the award. The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 and was voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players. Below is a breakdown of the voting results for this year:

2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP Voting Breakdown

Name Media Vote Player Vote Club Vote Total Vote

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami CF 83.05% 55.17% 73.08% 70.43%

Anders Dreyer - San Diego FC 6.78% 18.97% 7.69% 11.15%

Denis Bouanga - LAFC 3.39% 6.90% 11.54% 7.27%

Evander - FC Cincinnati 2.26% 12.07% 0.00% 4.78%

Sam Surridge - Nashville SC 1.69% 1.72% 3.85% 2.42%

A full list of Landon Donovan MLS MVP winners can be found below:

Landon Donovan MLS MVP Winners

Season Player Club

2025 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

2024 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

2023 Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati

2022 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC

2021 Carles Gil New England Revolution

2020 Alejandro Pozuelo Toronto FC

2019 Carlos Vela Los Angeles Football Club

2018 Josef Martínez Atlanta United

2017 Diego Valeri Portland Timbers

2016 David Villa New York City FC

2015 Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC

2014 Robbie Keane LA Galaxy

2013 Mike Magee Chicago Fire FC

2012 Chris Wondolowski San Jose Earthquakes

2011 Dwayne De Rosario D.C. United

2010 David Ferreira FC Dallas

2009 Landon Donovan LA Galaxy

2008 Guillermo Barros Schelotto Columbus Crew

2007 Luciano Emilio D.C. United

2006 Christian Gómez D.C. United

2005 Taylor Twellman New England Revolution

2004 Amado Guevara MetroStars

2003 Preki Kansas City Wizards

2002 Carlos Ruiz LA Galaxy

2001 Alex Pineda Chacon Miami Fusion

2000 Tony Meola Kansas City Wizards

1999 Jason Kreis Dallas Burn

1998 Marco Etcheverry D.C. United

1997 Preki Kansas City Wizards

1996 Carlos Valderrama Tampa Bay Mutiny







Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.