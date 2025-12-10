Whitecaps FC to Open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Club Sport Cartaginés

VANCOUVER, BC - Back to Costa Rica.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Club Sport Cartaginés in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The official draw for the tournament was held on Tuesday night in Miami, Florida.

The 'Caps will play the first leg on the road in Costa Rica between February 17 to 19, with the second leg set for BC Place between February 24 to 26. The complete schedule will be announced in the coming days.

Concacaf Club Rankings: 'Caps are sixth as of December 8 This will be the first ever meeting between Whitecaps FC and Club Sport Cartaginés, but the second consecutive year that the 'Caps open the tournament against a club from Costa Rica. Last year, Whitecaps FC advanced past Deportivo Saprissa in Round One. Cartaginés are in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the eighth time, but the first time since 2013-14. They finished in fifth place in the most recent Clausura season in Costa Rica, and qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup as a play-in winner in the 2025 Central American Cup.

The winner will move on to face Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16, to be played between March 10 to 12 and March 17 to 19.

2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule

Round One: February 3-5 (Week 1), February 10-12 (Week 2), February 17-19 (Week 3), February 24-26 (Week 4)

Round of 16: March 10-12, March 17-19

Quarterfinals: April 7-9, April 14-16

Semifinals: April 28-30, May 5-7

Final: May 30 The Concacaf Champions Cup features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.

This will be the sixth appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup for Whitecaps FC. Last year, the 'Caps made an epic run to their first ever Concacaf Champions Cup Final, advancing past Costa Rican giants Deportivo Saprissa, Mexican powerhouses CF Monterrey and Puman UNAM, and MLS rivals Inter Miami CF, before eventually falling to Cruz Azul in the final in Mexico City.

Whitecaps FC qualified both by their position in the overall MLS Supporters' Shield standings, and also by winning a fourth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship and fifth overall Voyageurs Cup, defeating Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Vancouver FC 4-2 in the final. Due to the double qualification, Vancouver FC were given the Canadian Championship qualification spot. Information on the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship tournament is to be announced.







