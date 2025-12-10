Whitecaps FC to Open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Club Sport Cartaginés
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release
VANCOUVER, BC - Back to Costa Rica.
Vancouver Whitecaps FC will face Club Sport Cartaginés in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. The official draw for the tournament was held on Tuesday night in Miami, Florida.
The 'Caps will play the first leg on the road in Costa Rica between February 17 to 19, with the second leg set for BC Place between February 24 to 26. The complete schedule will be announced in the coming days.
Concacaf Club Rankings: 'Caps are sixth as of December 8 This will be the first ever meeting between Whitecaps FC and Club Sport Cartaginés, but the second consecutive year that the 'Caps open the tournament against a club from Costa Rica. Last year, Whitecaps FC advanced past Deportivo Saprissa in Round One. Cartaginés are in the Concacaf Champions Cup for the eighth time, but the first time since 2013-14. They finished in fifth place in the most recent Clausura season in Costa Rica, and qualified for the Concacaf Champions Cup as a play-in winner in the 2025 Central American Cup.
The winner will move on to face Leagues Cup champions Seattle Sounders FC in the Round of 16, to be played between March 10 to 12 and March 17 to 19.
2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Schedule
Round One: February 3-5 (Week 1), February 10-12 (Week 2), February 17-19 (Week 3), February 24-26 (Week 4)
Round of 16: March 10-12, March 17-19
Quarterfinals: April 7-9, April 14-16
Semifinals: April 28-30, May 5-7
Final: May 30 The Concacaf Champions Cup features the best teams from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean to crown a regional champion, and to qualify for the next FIFA Club World Cup. Similar tournaments around the world include the UEFA Champions League in Europe, Copa Libertadores in South America, AFC Champions League Elite in Asia, CAF Champions League in Africa, and OFC Champions League in Oceania.
This will be the sixth appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup for Whitecaps FC. Last year, the 'Caps made an epic run to their first ever Concacaf Champions Cup Final, advancing past Costa Rican giants Deportivo Saprissa, Mexican powerhouses CF Monterrey and Puman UNAM, and MLS rivals Inter Miami CF, before eventually falling to Cruz Azul in the final in Mexico City.
Whitecaps FC qualified both by their position in the overall MLS Supporters' Shield standings, and also by winning a fourth consecutive TELUS Canadian Championship and fifth overall Voyageurs Cup, defeating Canadian Premier League (CPL) side Vancouver FC 4-2 in the final. Due to the double qualification, Vancouver FC were given the Canadian Championship qualification spot. Information on the 2026 TELUS Canadian Championship tournament is to be announced.
Major League Soccer Stories from December 9, 2025
- Sounders FC Enters 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup in Round of 16, Faces Winner of Vancouver Whitecaps FC-CS Cartaginés Round One Matchup - Seattle Sounders FC
- La Galaxy to Face Sporting San Miguelito in Round One of Concacaf champions cup - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Set to Play Winner of Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa in Round of 16 of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC to Debut in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup as They Host Pumas UNAM - San Diego FC
- The 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Is Set - San Diego FC
- Whitecaps FC to Open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Club Sport Cartaginés - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- FC Cincinnati to Face Dominican Club O&M FC in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC to Face 2025 Canadian Premier League Champion Atlético Ottawa in Round One of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup - Nashville SC
- Philadelphia Union to Face Defence Force FC in 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One - Philadelphia Union
- MLS Announces Eligible Player Lists for Offseason Roster Mechanisms, Including Free Agency, End-Of-Year Waivers, and Stage 1 of the Re-Entry Process - MLS
- San Diego FC and FOX 5 Team up to Launch SDFC's Soccer Celebration Watch Party Series in Mission Beach - San Diego FC
- Lukas Engel Departs FC Cincinnati as Loan Expires - FC Cincinnati
- Nashville SC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Joe Willis for the 2026 Season - Nashville SC
- Real Salt Lake Parts Ways with First-Team Assistant Coaches Jamison Olave & Joel DeLass - Real Salt Lake
- San Diego FC Announces Roster Decisions to Conclude 2025 Season - San Diego FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire up to $500,000 from San Diego FC - Philadelphia Union
- San Diego FC Earns 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Award for Consumer Products Initiative of the Year - San Diego FC
- LAFC Exercises Permanent Transfer on Midfielder Mathieu Choinière - Los Angeles FC
- Top College Players to Attend 2025 MLS College Showcase - MLS
- Earthquakes' Ousseni Bouda to Represent Burkina Faso in 2025 Africa Cup of Nations - San Jose Earthquakes
- Charlotte FC's Wilfried Zaha and Rodolfo Aloko to Compete in African Cup of Nations - Charlotte FC
- Concacaf Champions Cup Draw to Set Stage for FC Cincinnati's First Competition of 2026: How It Works and What's at Stake - FC Cincinnati
- Inter Miami CF Captain Leo Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Acquires up to $775,000 in General Allocation Money - Atlanta United FC
- Portland Timbers Enter Multi-Year Partnership with Bank of America to Become Front-Of-Jersey Partner - Portland Timbers
- Inter Miami CF Forward Lionel Messi Named 2025 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player for Second Consecutive Season - MLS
- Colorado Rapids Exercise Permanent Trade Option on Defender Noah Cobb - Colorado Rapids
- CF Montréal Acquires $350,000 in General Allocation Money, 2026 SuperDraft Selection, from FC Dallas - Club de Foot Montreal
- FC Dallas Acquires CF Montréal's No. 3 Overall Pick in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft Via Trade - FC Dallas
- Chicago's MLS Club to Host Chicago Fire Soccer Celebration at Recess - Chicago Fire FC
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Vancouver Whitecaps FC Stories
- Whitecaps FC to Open 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup against Club Sport Cartaginés
- Whitecaps FC Announce 2026 Roster Updates
- Axel Schuster Named MLS Sporting Executive of the Year as Part of 2025 Mark Abbott MLS Club Business Awards
- Whitecaps FC Re-Sign Homegrown Goalkeeper Isaac Boehmer to New Contract
- 'Caps conclude a season to be proud of