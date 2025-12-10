Inter Miami CF Set to Play Winner of Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa in Round of 16 of 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup
Published on December 9, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Concacaf conducted the official draw for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, determining that MLS side Nashville SC and team Atlético Ottawa are the two possible opponents for Inter Miami CF in the Round of 16 of the region's premier men's club competition. After automatically qualifying to the Round of 16 of the competition due to its historic first-ever 2025 MLS Cup title, the Club is set for its third participation in the Concacaf Champions Cup with the aim to conquer more silverware.
The 61st edition of the Concacaf Champions Cup will be played between February and May 2026. The annual tournament is comprised of five direct elimination rounds and features the best clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean.
Round One will begin in early February, followed by the Round of 16 in March, the Quarterfinals in April, the Semifinals spanning April and May, and the Final on Saturday, May 30. Exact details for Inter Miami's Round of 16 first leg and return fixture will be announced by Concacaf at a later date.
Inter Miami CF 2026 Season Ticket Members will have an exclusive window to purchase tickets.
How did Inter Miami Qualify for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup?
Inter Miami qualified for Round of 16 of the competition by securing a historic 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC to clinch the Club's fourth trophy and first-ever MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
This will be the Club's third appearance after it debuted in the competition in 2023, when the team reached the quarterfinals.
These five clubs will also be pre-seeded into a Round of 16 bracket position based on the Concacaf Club Rankings, as follows:
Deportivo Toluca FC (Highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 1
Inter Miami CF (Second highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 5
Seattle Sounders FC (Third highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 8
LD Alajuelense (Fourth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 4
Mount Pleasant FA (Fifth highest-ranked club): Round of 16 Matchup 2 '
Competition Format
The Concacaf Champions Cup continues to be played in a direct elimination knockout stage format, composed of five rounds: Round One, Round of 16, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Final. The first four stages each include home and away play, while the Final, where the region's Champion will be crowned, is played as a single-leg match. Of the 27 clubs that will participate, 22 begin play in Round One and five receive a bye to the Round of 16.
