2026 Group Nights Announced, Featuring Exclusive Group Rates and Special Activations

Be there to witness the action up close and make long-lasting memories in one of our special Group Nights during our historic inaugural season at Miami Freedom Park in 2026! Reach out today for more information and make sure to grab your tickets while supplies last.

Additionally, the Club announced today that single-match tickets for the highly demanded games against Red Bull New York (April 11) and New York City FC (Oct. 14) are now on sale! Buy your tickets!

Tickets for the highly anticipated games against Austin FC (April 4), Orlando City SC (May 2), and Atlanta United FC (Sept. 5) are not available to the general public yet. The only way for fans to guarantee access to all 17 regular-season home games - including the historic stadium opener and other marquee matches - is by getting a Season Ticket Membership. Don't miss your chance of being a part of history and following the reigning MLS Cup champions all season long by getting your Season Tickets.

2026 INTER MIAMI CF GROUP NIGHTS

April 25 - Teacher Appreciation / School Night (Inter Miami CF vs. New England Revolution)

On April 25, Inter Miami will honor educators and their impact on schools in our community. In appreciation of these groups, Teachers and Faculty will be able to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate. Special scoreboard shoutouts will highlight outstanding local educators!

May 17 - Japanese Heritage / Faith & Family Night (Inter Miami CF vs. Portland Timbers)

A meaningful night of Japanese culture and traditions at Miami Freedom Park. Additionally, the evening will also be a special celebration of faith, community, and family.

May 24 - Youth Fútbol Night (Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union)

The third edition of the Club's annual Dreams Cup presented by Lowe's will include a celebration of youth fútbol. This Memorial Day Weekend, join us from May 22-25 in a tournament where the country's brightest young talents come together to dream big.

July 22 - South Florida Networking Night / Colombian Heritage Night (Inter Miami CF vs. Chicago Fire)

An opportunity for small and local South Florida businesses to connect through a unique matchday experience. A pre-game networking event and on-site activations will showcase local businesses, with special discounted ticket offers available.

Additionally, the evening presents a special celebration of the rich Colombian culture that is an integral part of South Florida.

August 1 - Second Youth Fútbol Night (Inter Miami CF vs. Columbus Crew)

The summer is wrapping up, but fútbol is not! Inter Miami CF hosts its second youth fútbol night of the season, recognizing South Florida's young footballers

August 22 - Brazilian Heritage Night (Inter Miami CF vs. Toronto FC)

Following Brazilian cultural heritage day on Aug. 17, this night will feature a special celebration of the vibrant Brazilian culture that is deeply-rooted in South Florida.

August 29 - Puerto Rican Heritage / Back to School Night (Inter Miami CF vs. CF Montréal)

The night will be a celebration of los Boricuas at Miami Freedom Park.

Inter Miami CF will also be helping students and teachers kick off the school year with special discounted ticket offers. In-game features will spotlight local students, educators, and schools.

September 5 - Cuban Heritage Night (Inter Miami CF vs. Atlanta United FC)

As part of Cuban Heritage month in Miami, Miami Freedom Park will celebrate the colorful and energetic Cuban culture that is one of the main protagonists in Miami's multicultural melting pot.

September 12 - Healthcare Heroes (Inter Miami CF vs. Nashville SC)

Inter Miami CF will celebrate frontline workers in healthcare. This night will feature discounted ticket offers and special recognition for medical professionals and their contributions.

September 20 - Hispanic Heritage Night (Inter Miami CF vs. San Diego FC)

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sept. 20 will be a celebration of Hispanic culture and traditions, recognizing the impact of Hispanic communities on South Florida and the game of soccer. The match will also feature in-game performances and community activations to highlight the occasion.

October 10 - Third Youth Fútbol Night (Inter Miami CF vs. D.C. United)

The Club will organize its third and final celebration of youth fútbol of the season to highlight South Florida's rising talents.

October 14 - College Night (Inter Miami CF vs. New York City FC)

This evening, fans are encouraged to represent their alma mater as Inter Miami CF celebrates college pride. The night will also include fan experiences designed for students.

October 28 - Women in Sports Night (Inter Miami CF vs. FC Cincinnati)

This night will be dedicated to celebrating the women who inspire, lead, and elevate the sports industry.

November 7 - Argentinian Heritage (Inter Miami CF vs. Charlotte FC)

In anticipation of Nov. 10's Argentinian Tradition Day, this night will celebrate the unique Argentinian culture that is so prevalent in South Florida.

TBD Date in October - Military Appreciation / First Responders Night

This October, we will proudly honor our military members and first responders in recognition of their unwavering service and dedication to our community and country. The official date for this special tribute night will be announced in the future.

Stay tuned as additional group nights are coming, including Jewish Heritage Night, Venezuelan Heritage Night, Mexican Heritage Night, Uruguayan Heritage Night, Caribbean Heritage Night, Scout Night, Realtor Night, Corporate Cup, and more!

For more details, contact us at:

Email: tickets@intermiamicf.com

Call: 305-428-0611







