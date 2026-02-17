Houston Dynamo FC Expand Community First Ticket Offers and Value Menu for 2026 Season

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced expanded Community First Ticket Offers and an expanded Dynamo Value Menu at Shell Energy Stadium for the 2026 season, reinforcing the Club's commitment to making live soccer affordable, welcoming, and within reach for Houston families. These efforts, combined with the club's ongoing ticket accessibility efforts offer fans an incredible, meaningful experience for all.

Fans can purchase the Family 4-Pack for any Saturday match this season for just $99, which includes four tickets and $40 in concession credit.

Additionally, the expanded Dynamo Value Menu will feature select concession items priced at $4.99 each for the 2026 season, including:

Cheese nachos

Hot dog

Popcorn

Bottled water

16 oz fountain drink

12 oz beer

"We are committed to delivering accessible experiences for all and we believe coming to a Dynamo match should be within reach for the community we serve," said Houston Dynamo FC President of Business Operations Jessica O'Neill. "Expanding our community first ticket offers and the Dynamo Value Menu helps ensure more people can experience the unique atmosphere of Shell Energy Stadium together. We are proud to offer great soccer, great food and great memories for our current fans and first-time visitors."

The Club will continue to offer additional value and ticket promotions, including:

Dynamo Military Discount - In partnership with GOVX, the Dynamo proudly offer a special rate for all military, first responders and government employees GOVX members to matches throughout the regular season.

College Student Discount, presented by College Ave. - College students can use their .edu email to secure $13 tickets.

Dynamo & Dash Charities Ticket Assist Program - This program offers free tickets to Houston-based nonprofit organizations, Title 1 schools, public servants and community groups, providing access to professional soccer games for those who might not otherwise have the opportunity.

Youth Soccer Partners Program - This program celebrates local youth soccer clubs by providing a free match ticket to every player once per season, as well as in-stadium recognition, player meet & greet opportunities, camp discounts and more.

2026 Dynamo Season Tickets start at just $20 per match for sideline seats and include terrific membership-only perks and events, maximum ticket resale flexibility, as well as an included Apple TV membership ($156 value), allowing fans to watch every Dynamo match, home and away. With Apple TV, fans also get hundreds of incredible Apple Original shows and movies and additional live sports programming - at no additional cost.

The Dynamo launch the 2026 MLS Season campaign with two home matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting a cross-conference matchup versus Chicago Fire FC (Feb. 21) followed by a star-studded matchup versus Son Heung-min and LAFC (Feb. 28). Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available.







Major League Soccer Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.