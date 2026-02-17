Timbers Announce 2026 Guest Chef Lineup for Matchdays at Providence Park

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - For the 2026 season, the Portland Timbers will renew the popular Guest Chef Program on matchdays, it was announced today. The Guest Chef Program is presented by Tillamook.

Fans with tickets in the Bank of America Signature Club on Tanner Ridge will have access to appetizers served from top Portland chefs before kickoff. The program is highlighted by James Beard nominees, celebrated chefs, and local favorites.

"Portland has long been one of the country's greatest culinary cities, and we're proud to showcase the best of the best at Providence Park. This program celebrates the creativity, talent, and diversity that define Portland's food landscape," Timbers CEO Heather Davis shared. "With the help of Portland culinary expert Mike Thelin, we're bringing together worldclass food and worldclass soccer for the ultimate Timbers matchday experience."

The Guest Chef Program aims to add to the Timbers matchday fan experience, while providing exposure for local businesses. The Guest Chef lineup is organized with the help of Mike Thelin, Founder of iconic food festival Feast Portland and Hot Luck Festival in Austin, Texas.

"Portland is both a great sports town and a great food town, and it's an honor to work with the Portland Timbers to bring together two of the defining forces that make Portland and Oregon special," said Thelin.

The 2026 Guest Chef Program will kick off with Han Ly Hwang of Kim Jong Grillin at the Saturday, Feb. 21, season opener against Columbus Crew. See below for the full lineup.

2026 Guest Chef Program Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 21 vs. Columbus Crew - Food Network featured chef Han Ly Hwang of Kim Jong Grillin in Portland

Saturday, March 7 vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC - Dan and Elise Gold of Sebastiano's in Portland

Sunday, March 22 vs. LA Galaxy - James Beard nominated Chef Sarah Schafer and Brett Uniss of The Grounded Table in McMinnville

Saturday, April 11 vs. LAFC - Matt Sigler of SOHO House Portland in Portland

Saturday, May 9 vs. Sporting Kansas City - Kasey Mills of Mediterranean Exploration Company in Portland

Saturday, May 23 vs. San Jose Earthquakes - James Beard winner Richard Le of Memoire Cà Phê in Portland

Wednesday, July 22 vs. FC Dallas - Food Network featured Chef Melissa McMillan of Sammich in Portland and Ashland

Saturday, July 25 vs. Real Salt Lake - Erik Van Kley of Arden in Portland

Saturday, Aug. 1 vs. Seattle Sounders FC - Mika Paredes of L'Echelle in Portland

Wednesday, Aug. 19 vs. San Diego FC - Top Chef Contestant Chef Brian Malarkey of Malarkey, a forthcoming restaurant in Portland

Saturday, Aug. 29 vs. Austin FC - James Beard nominated chefs Taylor and Siobhan Manning of Cafe Olli in Portland

Saturday, Sept. 5 vs. Minnesota United FC - Greg Redfield of Bauman's on Oak in Portland

Wednesday, Sept. 9 vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Kasey Mills of Dolly Olive in Portland

Saturday, Sept. 19 vs. Atlanta United - Lucy DeLeon of Madrina Cocina Mexicana in Portland

Saturday, Oct. 17 vs. Colorado Rapids - Food and Wine Best New Chef and James Beard nominated Chef Carlo LaMagna of Magna Kusina in Portland

Saturday, Oct. 24 vs. Charlotte FC - Tyler Hansen of Yaowarat in Portland

Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Houston Dynamo FC - James Beard Finalist Josh Dorcak of MÄS in Ashland







Major League Soccer Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.