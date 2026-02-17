Colorado Rapids Acquire Defender Miguel Navarro on Loan from Club Atlético Talleres

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Colorado Rapids announced today the club has acquired defender Miguel Navarro on loan from Club Atlético Talleres of Argentina's Primera División through the 2026 season. The club holds a permanent transfer option for 2027 with a club option for 2028. Navarro will join the team upon the receipt of his ITC.

"Miguel is a left back with proven experience in MLS and at the international level," said Rapids Sporting Director Fran Taylor. "He's continued to grow through his time in Argentina, and we believe he will bring a competitiveness and maturity to the team."

Navarro, 26, returns to Colorado after spending the past two seasons with Club Atlético Talleres, where he made 68 appearances across all competitions, featuring in the Argentine Primera División (Torneo Apertura and Torneo Clausura), Copa de la Liga Profesional, Copa Argentina, Supercopa Internacional, and the Copa Libertadores. During his time in Argentina, the defender recorded one goal and five assists while contributing to 28 clean sheets. Navarro initially joined Talleres on loan from the Rapids in January 2024 before the club exercised its purchase option later that year.

The Maracaibo, Venezuela, native was originally acquired by Colorado via trade with Chicago Fire FC in December 2023, but did not make an appearance for the club. In his four seasons with the Fire from 2020 to 2023, he made 104 appearances and delivered 11 assists across all competitions. Navarro began his professional career in Venezuela, debuting with Deportivo JBL del Zulia in 2017 before playing for Deportivo La Guaira from 2018 to 2019 in the country's top-flight Primera División.

"Really pleased to bring Miguel to the club," said Rapids Head Coach Matt Wells. "To play our way you have to be comfortable in possession, so his high technical level suits us perfectly. He plays with the correct mentality to win and this shows in his defensive aggression. His experience of playing in high-pressure environments at both the club and international levels further strengthens the depth of our defensive unit."

At the international level, Navarro has earned 23 caps with the Venezuelan senior national team, including 14 appearances in FIFA World Cup qualifying. His most recent caps came during the 2026 World Cup qualification cycle, featuring against Bolivia and Uruguay in June 2025, as well as Argentina and Colombia in September 2025.

Additionally, Navarro has made 15 appearances for Venezuela at the U-20 and U-23 levels, competing in the 2019 South American U-20 Championship and the 2020 Pre-Olympic Tournament.

Navarro will not occupy an international slot on the 2026 roster after receiving his U.S. Green Card on March 4, 2021.

