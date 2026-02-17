Ottawa South United Joins CF Montréal's Scouting and Development Centre

Published on February 17, 2026

MONTREAL - As part of its Scouting and Development Centre (CIP), CF Montréal announced today the addition of Ottawa South United (OSU) as its newest partner club.

This marks the first time in CF Montréal's history that it has partnered with a club outside of Quebec. Founded in 2003, OSU is one of Canada's most recognized clubs for its commitment to excellence in player development and currently includes over 7,000 members.

OSU has long been represented at the CF Montréal Academy, with several players having progressed through the Club's program. Notably, first team player Aleksandr Guboglo kicked off his young career at OSU before joining the Academy. Players Myles Nelson (U18) and Cyrus He (U15), as well as May Ilias (Women's Program), also played for OSU before joining the Academy.

"Our team is excited to welcome Ottawa South United as a new partner club within the CIP program," said Academy Director Marinos Papageorgopoulos. "This marks an important milestone, as OSU becomes our first and exclusive partner outside the province of Québec for the Ottawa-Carleton Region. OSU is a well-structured, ambitious club deeply committed to youth development, and we look forward to strengthening the relationship already established through the OSU players who have progressed into our Academy."

"This alliance with CF Montréal, a world-class soccer club situated close to Ottawa's doorstep, formalizes a powerful step forward for our OSU players, coaches and community," said Ottawa South United president Bill Michalopulos. "Our relationship with CF Montréal, a long time, high achieving professional club in MLS, North America's top professional league, goes back ten years. This new alignment, building on our collective strengths, will enhance our commitment to high-performance youth development while creating additional, proven and meaningful pathways that reflect the highest standards in the game and inspire both our male and female players to dream bigger and reach their full potential."

CF Montréal now has eight CIP partner clubs: AS Brossard, CS Trident, CS Roussillon, Revolution FC, CS Les Cosmos de Granby, Club de Soccer Soulanges, Les Ambassadeurs de Saint-Jérôme, and Ottawa South United.

As CF Montréal has sought to establish a more sustained collaboration plan with its partners, the Scouting and Development program was revised in 2021. This new consultative partnership formula allows participating clubs to take full advantage of the Club's resources, both at the technical and administrative levels, including regular on-site visits. Partner clubs also have exclusive access to CF Montréal activities and initiatives such as tournaments, camps, and technical competitions.

Launched on July 2, 2019, the Scouting and Development Centre is a high-performance development and identification program developed by the Club's Academy and its educators. The initiative includes visits with partner clubs and is part of a broader desire to share the Academy's knowledge, training, and methodologies to strengthen ties with the Quebec soccer community.







