Charlotte FC to Host Scotland National Team as FIFA World Cup 2026™ Base Camp Training Site

Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHARLOTTE, NC - Charlotte FC today announced the Scotland National Team selected the Club's training facility as Team Base Camp training site for FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The 52,000-square-foot facility provides a state-of-the-art setting for the Scottish FA's official training site and team headquarters as they prepare for Group C matches against Haiti, Morocco and Brazil.

"We're excited to welcome Scotland, one of the world's most historic footballing associations, to Charlotte for the FIFA World Cup," said Tepper Sports & Entertainment CEO Kristi Coleman. "This summer brings the biggest sporting event North America has seen this century, and we're honored for Charlotte FC to be named a team base camp for a major European nation. Scotland joins a prestigious group of national teams and elite foreign clubs that have utilized Charlotte FC as a training base, and the team's arrival strengthens our facility's growing reputation as one of the nation's premier club headquarters. We look forward to collaborating with the Scottish FA and FIFA to deliver a world-class experience for their staff, players and fans in our vibrant city."

The facility, located in East Charlotte, opened in 2023 and features access to eight soccer fields for sporting and community use. The building houses all teams under the Charlotte FC umbrella including the First Team, the Club's second team, Crown Legacy FC, and all academy age groups.

"It is our honor to host the Scotland National Team at our home for this summer's FIFA World Cup, and we're proud that our facility reflects the high standards of a nation competing on the world's biggest stage," said Charlotte FC General Manager Zoran Krneta. "At Charlotte FC, we have built a high-performance training center that supports the day-to-day demands required for elite competition. Our facility ensures Scotland has every advantage as they set their sights on the world's biggest prize and we wish them all the success at the FIFA World Cup."

The facility features locker rooms for all teams, a cafeteria designed for player nutrition, and a 2,800-square-foot weight room. It is also home to the Club's business staff.

"We are delighted to confirm Charlotte as our training base. We looked at the FIFA-nominated options, against our own predetermined criteria, and Charlotte FC have a top MLS training facility with everything we need to prepare for our matches," said Scotland National Team Head Coach Steve Clarke. "I'd like to add that Charlotte FC's staff could not have been more welcoming. As most competing nations have discovered, travel will be an important factor in this World Cup. Our base in Charlotte will be convenient for the airport, with flights around two hours to Boston and Miami for our group stage matches. We are hopeful that this will give us the best possible conditions to get ready for the tournament and it's another exciting landmark ahead of the summer."

Scotland returns to the FIFA World Cup™ for the first time since 1998 after finishing top of their group in UEFA qualifying outlasting Denmark in dramatic fashion on the final day of matches. The Scots are led by captain Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Serie A MVP award winner Scott McTominay (Napoli), and former Charlotte FC Head Coach Dean Smith disciple John McGinn (Aston Villa).

Beyond McGinn, the Scottish connections to Charlotte FC flow to Technical Director Tommy Wilson who began his career as the Football Development Officer for the Scottish FA. Additionally, John Currie, the Club's Director of High Performance, spent over a decade in Scottish football with Celtic FC and Heart of Midlothian FC.

This will mark the second consecutive summer that Charlotte FC's facilities will be utilized by a team competing in a globalized FIFA competition. The Club's stadium hosted four FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ matches, delivering the second-highest attended group stage game of the tournament with 70,248 fans in Uptown to see Real Madrid vs Pachuca.

Charlotte will not host any matches for this summer's FIFA World Cup™ but will be the site where the United States Men's National Team play its penultimate friendly ahead of the tournament. The match against African champions Senegal will take place on Sunday, May 31.







