Ali Divanovic Called into United States Futures Camp
Published on February 17, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
FC Cincinnati Academy defender Ali Divanovic has been selected to participate in an upcoming United States Boys' National Team camp, set to be held in Fayetteville, Ga. from February 19-24. Divanovic will join the U15 side for the first United States Boys' National Team Futures program.
The U15s will participate in the camp alongside the U16s. Divanovic is one of 24 players to join the U15 side and will represent the Orange and Blue on a roster comprised of players from 14 MLS academy systems and four MLS NEXT teams.
Developed through The U.S. Way strategy, the Boys' National Team Futures initiative will provide additional programming throughout the year for players from ages 14 to 16 years old, with the goal of identifying, supporting and developing high-potential players who physically mature later than their peers.
The initiative is additive to the already-existing Men's Youth National Team structure, which operates seven teams between the U15 and U23 age groups, with the U15 and U16 BNT Futures each set to gather for camps three times throughout the calendar year.
Divanovic is the third FC Cincinnati Academy player to be called into United States training camps this year, joining Connor Dale and Ryan Schlotterbeck.
For more information on the U.S. Youth National teams, and full roster for the upcoming U16 February camp, please visit ussoccer.com.
