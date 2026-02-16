New Food, Beverages and Merchandise to be Offered at TQL Stadium

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







Today, FC Cincinnati welcomed members of the media for a preview of the innovative food and beverage offerings available at TQL Stadium for the 2026 season. The event also featured the unveiling of new merchandise.

"Our fans are at the center of everything we do, and this season is no different," said Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "From innovative food and drink offerings to our 'must have' merchandise, we want every matchday to feel special and build excitement for every fan in the building. Let's get ready for another unforgettable season together."

At today's event, 2026 concession offerings were sampled including bibigo Korean Fried Chicken Wings, Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Olimpico Burger, Pulled Pork Poppers and Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap among a dozen other dishes.

TQL Stadium Executive Chef Sheldon Morgan shared samples of in-house crafted specialty foods being offered in premium clubs and suites, which will include Alfio's Buon Cibo and Jay's Nyam and Jam. Chef Sheldon also sampled a Gooey Butter Cake and beverages from MadTree Brewing, Rhinegeist and Taft's Brewing Co. In addition to Alfio's, fans can enjoy unique offerings from several locally owned businesses, including GOMEZ, Chino's Street Food, LaRosa's and Skyline Chili.

Rank + Rally revealed special merchandise offerings for the season, including an adidas travel jacket and adidas team anthem jacket. The new Seven Hills Kit and matching scarf were also displayed.

The new merchandise and accessories such as gloves, fashion hats and player-specific merchandise will be available at the OTR Team Store located at 1433 Vine Street, and in TQL Stadium on match days.

The list of stadium food and beverage sampled today and where inside TQL Stadium they can be found on matchdays is listed below:

Concessions

Olimpico Burger

Beef Patties, Smoked Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Pretzel Bun

Concessions (Section 112) - Seven Hills Grill

bibigo Korean Fried Chicken Wings

Bone-In Crispy Chicken Wings, tossed with Korean BBQ Sauce - Wasabi Ranch (on the side)

Concessions (Section 104) - bibigo

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Buffalo Chicken, Ranch, Nacho Cheese, Green Onions

Concessions (Section 125) - Rhine Roost

Pulled Pork Poppers

Pulled Pork, Cheese Corn Fritters, BBQ Sauce

Concessions (Section 114) - Smokehaus

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

Fried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Celery, Vegan Ranch, Spinach Tortilla

Concessions (Section 124) - Queen City Eats

Premium

Jay's Nyam & Jam

Jerk Chicken Bowl: Coconut Rice & Peas, Marinated Chopped Jerk Chicken, Reggae Slaw, Finished w/ Signature White Sauce and Jerk Sauce

Premium - CTI Cincinnatus Club

Alfio's Buon Cibo

Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Loaded Tots

Premium - First Financial Club South Stand

Ancho Braised Birria

Slow-Braised Beef Birria, with Birria Consomme, Cilantro, Onions

Premium - All-Inclusive Clubs

Gooey Butter Cake

Premium - All-Inclusive Clubs

Carne Asada Deviled Eggs

Ribeye Steak, Tajin, Chimichurri

Premium - The Speakeasy

Goetta Sliders

Crispy Goetta, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli

Premium - Suites

Big Bella

Mortadella, Pistachio Cream, Mozzarella, Arugula, Focaccia

Premium - Suites

Beverage

Sway by MadTree - Orange & Blue

Concessions & Premium Spaces

Rhinegeist - Juicy Truth

Concessions & Premium Spaces

Taft's Brewing Co - PorkHOPolis IPA (draft only)

Concessions & Premium Spaces

Peroni - Italian Import

Concessions & Premium Spaces

Modelo Especial - Mexican Import

Concessions & Premium Spaces

Rhinegeist - Ghost Haze NA

Concessions & Premium Spaces

Handcrafted Blue Moon Cocktail - Vodka, Blue Curacao, Blue Moon, Lemon Juice

Concessions (Section E4)

Ginger Pear Highball - Ketel One Vodka, Spiced Pear Liqueur, Ginger Beer, Lemon Sour, Sliced Lime, Fresh Sage

Premium - The Speakeasy







