New Food, Beverages and Merchandise to be Offered at TQL Stadium
Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
Today, FC Cincinnati welcomed members of the media for a preview of the innovative food and beverage offerings available at TQL Stadium for the 2026 season. The event also featured the unveiling of new merchandise.
"Our fans are at the center of everything we do, and this season is no different," said Jeff Berding, President and Co-CEO, FC Cincinnati. "From innovative food and drink offerings to our 'must have' merchandise, we want every matchday to feel special and build excitement for every fan in the building. Let's get ready for another unforgettable season together."
At today's event, 2026 concession offerings were sampled including bibigo Korean Fried Chicken Wings, Buffalo Chicken Nachos, Olimpico Burger, Pulled Pork Poppers and Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap among a dozen other dishes.
TQL Stadium Executive Chef Sheldon Morgan shared samples of in-house crafted specialty foods being offered in premium clubs and suites, which will include Alfio's Buon Cibo and Jay's Nyam and Jam. Chef Sheldon also sampled a Gooey Butter Cake and beverages from MadTree Brewing, Rhinegeist and Taft's Brewing Co. In addition to Alfio's, fans can enjoy unique offerings from several locally owned businesses, including GOMEZ, Chino's Street Food, LaRosa's and Skyline Chili.
Rank + Rally revealed special merchandise offerings for the season, including an adidas travel jacket and adidas team anthem jacket. The new Seven Hills Kit and matching scarf were also displayed.
The new merchandise and accessories such as gloves, fashion hats and player-specific merchandise will be available at the OTR Team Store located at 1433 Vine Street, and in TQL Stadium on match days.
The list of stadium food and beverage sampled today and where inside TQL Stadium they can be found on matchdays is listed below:
Concessions
Olimpico Burger
Beef Patties, Smoked Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Pretzel Bun
Concessions (Section 112) - Seven Hills Grill
bibigo Korean Fried Chicken Wings
Bone-In Crispy Chicken Wings, tossed with Korean BBQ Sauce - Wasabi Ranch (on the side)
Concessions (Section 104) - bibigo
Buffalo Chicken Nachos
Buffalo Chicken, Ranch, Nacho Cheese, Green Onions
Concessions (Section 125) - Rhine Roost
Pulled Pork Poppers
Pulled Pork, Cheese Corn Fritters, BBQ Sauce
Concessions (Section 114) - Smokehaus
Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap
Fried Cauliflower, Quinoa, Celery, Vegan Ranch, Spinach Tortilla
Concessions (Section 124) - Queen City Eats
Premium
Jay's Nyam & Jam
Jerk Chicken Bowl: Coconut Rice & Peas, Marinated Chopped Jerk Chicken, Reggae Slaw, Finished w/ Signature White Sauce and Jerk Sauce
Premium - CTI Cincinnatus Club
Alfio's Buon Cibo
Fried Chicken Sandwich w/ Loaded Tots
Premium - First Financial Club South Stand
Ancho Braised Birria
Slow-Braised Beef Birria, with Birria Consomme, Cilantro, Onions
Premium - All-Inclusive Clubs
Gooey Butter Cake
Premium - All-Inclusive Clubs
Carne Asada Deviled Eggs
Ribeye Steak, Tajin, Chimichurri
Premium - The Speakeasy
Goetta Sliders
Crispy Goetta, Lettuce, Tomato, Aioli
Premium - Suites
Big Bella
Mortadella, Pistachio Cream, Mozzarella, Arugula, Focaccia
Premium - Suites
Beverage
Sway by MadTree - Orange & Blue
Concessions & Premium Spaces
Rhinegeist - Juicy Truth
Concessions & Premium Spaces
Taft's Brewing Co - PorkHOPolis IPA (draft only)
Concessions & Premium Spaces
Peroni - Italian Import
Concessions & Premium Spaces
Modelo Especial - Mexican Import
Concessions & Premium Spaces
Rhinegeist - Ghost Haze NA
Concessions & Premium Spaces
Handcrafted Blue Moon Cocktail - Vodka, Blue Curacao, Blue Moon, Lemon Juice
Concessions (Section E4)
Ginger Pear Highball - Ketel One Vodka, Spiced Pear Liqueur, Ginger Beer, Lemon Sour, Sliced Lime, Fresh Sage
Premium - The Speakeasy
