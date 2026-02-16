Sporting KC Weekly

Led by new head coach Raphael Wicky, Sporting Kansas City will kick off the 2026 season this weekend as the team takes on the San Jose Earthquakes at 9:30 p.m. CT on Saturday at PayPal Park in northern California.

The Western Conference match-up will be available to watch on Apple TV in both English (Mark Rogondino and Heath Pearce) and Spanish (Carlos Ramirez). The club's official watch party will be held at No Other Pub in the KC Power and Light District in conjunction with No Other Pub's 10-Year Anniversary. The free event will begin at 8 p.m. with entry for all ages before 9 p.m. and will feature a live DJ, SKC activations and an appearance by club mascot Blue as well as jersey giveaways and ticket giveaways for the team's home opener.

The Presidents' Day sale at MLSstore.com will end at 10:59 p.m. CT tonight. Fans can take advantage of up to 60% off savings with the code 30MLS (terms and exclusions apply), including Sporting Kansas City apparel in men's, women's and youth sizes.

The Presidents' Day sale at SeatGeek, offering 15% off tickets -- including Sporting Kansas City matches -- up to a maximum savings of $25, will end on Tuesday. Fans can use the code PRES2026 at checkout to enjoy discounted seats to upcoming Sporting Kansas City games, beginning with the highly anticipated home opener on Feb. 28 at Sporting Park.

Sporting Kansas City Season Ticket Members and members of Sporting KC supporters groups are eligible to receive complimentary tickets for Sporting away matches. Away ticket requests for Sporting's road trip to play Real Salt Lake on April 4 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah will open this Friday.

With the 2026 MLS regular season beginning on Saturday, Friday serves as the MLS Roster Compliance date at which point all teams must be roster and budget compliant with the league's roster rules and regulations. This includes a requirement for clubs to submit their choice of a roster construction path (Three Designated Player Model or U22 Initiative Player Model).

The Sporting KC Academy will continue the 2025-26 MLS NEXT campaign this Saturday with a tripleheader at Minnesota United FC at the National Sports Center in Blaine, Minn. The U-18's will kick off at 9 a.m. CT followed by the U-16's at 11 a.m. CT and the U-15's at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can follow @SKCAcademy on X for updates.







