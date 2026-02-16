Match Preview: Nashville SC at Atlético Ottawa

Published on February 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Nashville SC at Atlético Ottawa

Concacaf Champions Cup (Round One, Leg One)

Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026

Hamilton Stadium

7 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. ET

TV: FS2, TUDN, ConcacafGO, OneSoccer

Here are five things to know for the first leg of Nashville SC and Atlético Ottawa's home and away Round One Concacaf Champions Cup series that will be decided on aggregate:

Tuesday night's match marks Nashville SC's first appearance in the Concacaf Champions Cup (CCC) since it reached the Round of 16 in 2024 and its first-ever match against a team from the Canadian Premier League (CPL). The Boys in Gold qualified for the 2026 CCC by winning the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Nashville SC is one of only nine MLS teams to qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup two or more times in the past three years.

Seven current Nashville SC players were members of NSC's 2024 CCC squad: Josh Bauer, Dan Lovitz, Jack Maher, Hany Mukhtar (one goal, one assist), Alex Muyl (one assist), Sam Surridge (two goals, one assist) and Joe Willis (three starts).

AtléticoOttawa will make its Concacaf Champions Cup debut when it hosts Nashville SC Tuesday night. Ottawa qualified for the 2026 CCC by winning its first-ever CPL championship 2-1 over Cavalry FC last season.

Tuesday's match is the first of four in 12 days for Nashville SC to start the 2026 season. The Boys in Gold will play again this Saturday, Feb. 21 when they kick off their 2026 MLS season by hosting the New England Revolution at GEODIS Park at 7:30 p.m. CT presented by Transcard.







