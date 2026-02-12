Nashville SC Signs 2026 Third Round Draft Pick Charles-Emile Brunet

Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed its Third Round pick (80th overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, midfielder Charles-Emile Brunet, to a contract for the 2026 season with options through the 2028-29 season.

"Charles-Emile was identified by our scouting department throughout his college career and he has assimilated to playing at the next level," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He's performed well with the first team in preseason and has earned this opportunity."

Brunet, who developed with CF Montréal's Academy, recorded two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (13 starts) as a freshman at Central Arkansas before transferring to SMU his sophomore year where he recorded two goals and six assists in 20 appearances (all starts) for the Mustangs. Prior to attending university in the United States, Brunet played three seasons for Collège Ahuntsic in Montreal and was named Most Valuable Player for both team and league in 2023 as well as a Canadian Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist.

Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Charles Emile-Brunet to a contract for the 2026 MLS season with options through the 2028-29 season on Feb. 12, 2026

CHARLES-EMILE BRUNET

Position:Midfielder

Height:5'8"

Weight:145 lbs.

Birthdate:11/26/2003

Age: 22

Hometown:Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Nationality:Canadian

Last Club:Southern Methodist University

How Acquired: Signed through the 2026 MLS season with options through the 2028-29 season







