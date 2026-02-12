Nashville SC Signs 2026 Third Round Draft Pick Charles-Emile Brunet
Published on February 12, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Nashville SC News Release
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has signed its Third Round pick (80th overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, midfielder Charles-Emile Brunet, to a contract for the 2026 season with options through the 2028-29 season.
"Charles-Emile was identified by our scouting department throughout his college career and he has assimilated to playing at the next level," said Nashville SC President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Mike Jacobs. "He's performed well with the first team in preseason and has earned this opportunity."
Brunet, who developed with CF Montréal's Academy, recorded two goals and one assist in 16 appearances (13 starts) as a freshman at Central Arkansas before transferring to SMU his sophomore year where he recorded two goals and six assists in 20 appearances (all starts) for the Mustangs. Prior to attending university in the United States, Brunet played three seasons for Collège Ahuntsic in Montreal and was named Most Valuable Player for both team and league in 2023 as well as a Canadian Collegiate Player of the Year Finalist.
Transaction: Nashville SC signs midfielder Charles Emile-Brunet to a contract for the 2026 MLS season with options through the 2028-29 season on Feb. 12, 2026
CHARLES-EMILE BRUNET
Position:Midfielder
Height:5'8"
Weight:145 lbs.
Birthdate:11/26/2003
Age: 22
Hometown:Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Nationality:Canadian
Last Club:Southern Methodist University
How Acquired: Signed through the 2026 MLS season with options through the 2028-29 season
Major League Soccer Stories from February 12, 2026
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville SC Stories
- Nashville SC Signs 2026 Third Round Draft Pick Charles-Emile Brunet
- Nashville SC Extends the Contract of Midfielder Eddi Tagseth
- Nashville SC Loans Forward Adem Sipić to Bundesliga 2's Eintracht Braunschweig
- Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons
- Nashville SC Nets Club-Record Fee in Transfer of Jonathan Pérez