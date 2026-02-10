Nashville SC Introduces 'Reverb' Primary Jersey for 2026 and 2027 Seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville Soccer Club introduced its new 'Reverb' jersey today which will serve as the Boys in Gold's primary kit for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. The 'Reverb' Kit features a center crest for the first time in club history and celebrates Nashville's place as a global hot spot for soccer, music and culture.

Inspired by the raw power of sound, the new kit's pattern mimics reverberating soundwaves that signify what loud looks like while serving as a visual representation of the noise that erupts from the Nashville SC faithful on matchdays. In a nod to Music City's impact on soccer and music history and how both mediums have been broadcast to the masses via radio, the jersey's bottom left front 'jock tag' reads "From Nashville to the World" and its back collar is inscribed "Nashville, TN, USA".

In addition to incorporating a center crest for the first time in club history, the 'Reverb' Kit features Skyline Blue piping on both the jersey and shorts for the first time and, in a first for Nashville SC, utilizes a patterned fabric for a primary jersey. To celebrate the return of the World Cup to U.S. soil, the jersey's crest is composed of a holographic, shimmering star pattern akin to the American Flag.

"2026 is an enormous year for our sport in the United States and across the globe, and we are thrilled to introduce a primary kit that celebrates both the world's game and Nashville's place as a global hub for soccer, music and culture," said Nashville SC Chief Business Officer Lindsey Paola.

Nashville SC's official banking partner, Renasant, remains the club's official jersey sponsor with its wordmark proudly displayed across the chest, and the Hyundai Motor Company returns as the team's primary sleeve partner.

Once again this season, Nashville SC is partnering with Mitchell and Ness on an apparel line featuring 'Reverb'-themed hats, scarves and beanies.

Fans interested in viewing and purchasing Nashville SC's new primary jersey are invited to attend a special Nashville SC takeover of Fogg Street Lawn Club taking place Tuesday, Feb. 10 to Saturday, Feb. 28, culminating with a joint Nashville SC and Nashville Predators watch party when the Boys in Gold take on FC Dallas and the Preds take on the Stars in Texas the evening of the 28th.

The new 'Reverb' jersey is on sale now at NashvilleSC.com and at the club's Team Store located at GEODIS Park. The week of February 17, the NSC Merch Truck will be visiting neighborhoods across Music City to provide fans and residents with additional purchase opportunities.







