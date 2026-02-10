Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Agustín Anello

Philadelphia Union News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that they have acquired forward Agustín Anello on a permanent transfer from Boston River. His contract is guaranteed through the 2028-2029 season, with an option through the 2029-2030 season. Anello will be added to the Union's active roster following receipt of his International Transfer Certificate.

"Agustín is a versatile, dynamic attacker," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "His development in Europe, combined with his recent breakout in Uruguay, reflects a clear upward trajectory. As a domestic player with U.S. Youth National Team experience, he fits our profile well, and we're excited to welcome him to Philadelphia."

Anello, 23, joins Philadelphia from Uruguay's topflight, Liga AUF Uruguaya, after recording six goals and one assist in 14 Clausura matches for Boston River in 2025, while also appearing in the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana. Born in Miami, Florida, he developed in Spain with Cornellà and RCD Espanyol before turning professional with Belgium's Lommel SK in 2021, where he made 42 appearances. His European career also included a loan to Hajduk Split, helping them win the 2023 Croatian Cup, followed by stints with Sparta Rotterdam and SC Cambuur in the Netherlands.

Internationally, Anello has represented the United States at the youth level, making his debut for the U.S. U-23 Men's National Team in November 2023 against Iraq.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign Agustín Anello on February 10, 2026.

Name: Agustín Anello

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Born: April 22, 2002

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Citizenship: United States, Italy

Acquired: Philadelphia Union acquire forward Agustín Anello on a permanent transfer through the 2028-2029 season with an option through the 2029-2030.







