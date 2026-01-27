Philadelphia Union to Host Inaugural Snow Bowl 2026 Presented by the SWAG and YSC Academy

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union announced today that the club will host the first-ever Snow Bowl 2026 presented by The SWAG and YSC Academy. Taking place from February 9-14, this prestigious international academy tournament will take place at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex in Chester, Pa., featuring top-tier youth talent from across Europe and North America.

"With all eyes on soccer this summer, especially here in Philadelphia, the Snow Bowl is designed to inspire the next generation of youth soccer players and introduce them to the highest level of international youth competition," said Rich Graham, founder of YSC Academy and a Philadelphia Union investor. "At The SWAG, which is philanthropically funded, we provide aspiring youth players from across the Greater Philadelphia Region with the opportunity to experience the game 100% free of cost. By eliminating the 'pay-to-play' model, The SWAG enables young players both access and opportunity, with an accelerated development pathway for the most talented participants to someday compete at the professional or collegiate levels."

The inaugural tournament will feature U-15, U-16, and U-18 age groups, bringing global powerhouses such as Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, S.L. Benfica, and Newcastle United to Chester to compete against the Philadelphia Union Academy.

Designed to provide elite competition, the event serves as a premier preparation platform for the Union Academy ahead of the 2026 Generation adidas Cup. It also marks a major milestone for the club, showcasing the state-of-the-art indoor facilities at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex to an international audience.

"We are incredibly proud to launch the Snow Bowl and welcome some of the most historic professional clubs in world football to Philadelphia," said Jon Scheer, Director of Academy and Professional Development, Philadelphia Union. "This event is about high-performance preparation and showcasing our Academy's elite youth development environment. It provides our Union Academy players with the opportunity to test themselves against the very best ahead of the upcoming Generation adidas Cup and MLS Next Playoffs, while also highlighting the world-class facilities we have built here at the Sportsplex. We are grateful to The SWAG and YSC Academy for making this tournament possible as many of their participants will get to see and experience some of the highest level of competition in our sport."

Tournament Details & Coverage

Venue: All matches will be played on the IBX Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex.

Streaming: Every match of the tournament will be streamed live.

Tournament Hub: For full schedules and scores, visit http://www.philadelphiaunion.com/snowbowl

Participating Clubs The field includes some of the most respected academies in the world:

U-15 Division: Philadelphia Union, Manchester United (England), Borussia Dortmund (Germany), Newcastle United (England), C.F. Monterrey Rayados (Mexico), Chicago Fire FC (USA).

U-16 Division: Philadelphia Union, S.L. Benfica (Portugal), Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany), PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands), Lyngby Boldklub (Denmark), Chicago Fire FC (USA).

U-18 Division: Philadelphia Union, S.L. Benfica (Portugal), Lyngby Boldklub (Denmark), Alberg Next Gen (South Africa).







