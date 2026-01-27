PRIME TIME Returns to Levi's® Stadium: Earthquakes Host LAFC on September 19 in Bay Area's Biggest Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - PRIME TIME returns to Levi's® Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 19, when the San Jose Earthquakes host the Los Angeles Football Club in the biggest Mexican Independence Day celebration in the Bay Area.

The showdown between Northern and Southern California is back at the home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers for a match that has easily surpassed 43,000 fans in each of the last three seasons and broke the all-time club standalone record last September when 50,978 packed the house. The PRIME TIME parade of festivities include a halftime musical performance from Salinas-based band Clave Especial, a pregame Fan Fest with Pro Wrestling Revolution luchadores, as well as meet-and-greets with Mexican celebrities and luminaries.

Kickoff for PRIME TIME is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT and will air on Apple TV, as well as via local radio on KSFO AM 810 (English) with Ted Ramey and Joe Cannon, and KZSF AM 1370 (Spanish) with Carlos César Rivera and Ramiro Corrales.

At halftime, renowned band Clave Especial will take the stage for their first-ever performance at a Quakes match. The American regional Mexican trio hails from nearby Salinas, California. Founded in 2021 by cousins Alejandro Ahumada and Leonardo Lomeli who were later joined by Rogelio Gonzalez, the group is signed to Street Mob Records and broke through with its single "Rápido Soy" in 2023. Billboard praises Clave Especial for its "unique blend of traditional and modern sounds" and their electrifying performances of "hard-hitting corrido hits."

An exclusive presale for Earthquakes Season Ticket Holders will begin Tuesday, Jan. 27, at 10 a.m. PT before tickets are made available to the general public on Thursday, Jan. 29, at 10 a.m. PT via this link. Fans who purchase Earthquakes season tickets before the general public on-sale will gain access to the presale. For more information on season tickets and all included benefits, click here.

Tickets for groups of 10 or more can be purchased by calling the Earthquakes' Front Office at (408) 556-7700 or by filling out this form. To learn more about suite purchases for PRIME TIME, please email suites@sjearthquakes.com.

A recent host site for Copa America in 2024, the sold-out Concacaf Gold Cup semifinal last year and the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer, the venue has built a world-class reputation for high-profile soccer matches.

In 2024, San Jose squared off against Club Deportivo Guadalajara, also known as Chivas, at Levi's ® Stadium in the Leagues Cup group stage, setting a then-record for tournament attendance as 50,675 fans filled the Santa Clara venue. That milestone was followed by the club's most recent PRIME TIME success at Levi's last September, which was elevated by star appearances including legendary Mexican professional wrestler Blue Demon Jr., former Mexican national team goalkeeper Moisés Muñoz and Mexican boxer Erik Morales.

This year, PRIME TIME will start with a pregame Fan Fest outside the stadium featuring meet-and-greet opportunities with Mexican celebrities, with additional details to be announced in the coming weeks.

Last four Earthquakes matches at Levi's® Stadium:

Date Opponent Result Attendance

Sept. 13, 2025 LAFC (PRIME TIME) L, 4-2 50,978**

July 27, 2024 Chivas (Leagues Cup) W, 1(4)-1(3) 50,675*

May 4, 2024 LAFC (PRIME TIME) W, 3-1 43,774

May 6, 2023 LAFC (PRIME TIME) W, 2-1 45,112

**All-time standalone club record

*Set a then-Leagues Cup tournament record







