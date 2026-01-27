New York City FC Loans Forward Julián Fernández to CA Rosario Central

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







NEW YORK - January 27, 2026 - New York City FC today announced that the Club has loaned Forward Julián Fernández to Argentine side CA Rosario Central through December 2026, with an option to buy.

During the 2025 season with the 'Boys in Blue,' Fernández made 41 appearances across all competitions scoring three goals and providing five assists in regular season play.

"This loan provides Julián with an important opportunity for increased playing time in a competitive environment," said Sporting Director Todd Dunivant. "With Rosario Central competing in the CONMEBOL Libertadores, this move supports his continued development and aligns with Julián's desire to be closer to home. We believe this is a positive step for both the player and the Club."

Fernández joined New York City FC in August 2023 and has made 77 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists.

Transaction: New York City FC loans Forward Julián Fernández to CA Rosario Central through December 2026, with an option to buy.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.