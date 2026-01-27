Chicago Fire FC Announces Mi Costeñita as Official Sabor Partner

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC today announced Mi Costeñita as the Club's Official Sabor Partner, bringing authentic flavor and vibrant fan engagement to the 2026 season.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mi Costeñita to the Fire family," said Goyo Perez, Senior Vice President Corporate Partnerships at Chicago Fire FC. "Their passion for flavor and community aligns perfectly with our mission to unite Chicago through soccer."

This spicy partnership will feature the following flavorful components:

Mi Costeñita will serve as the Presenting Partner of the Chicago Fire's "Second Half Noise Meter," a new matchday tradition designed to energize fans during halftime at regular season home matches.

Fans can look forward to co-branded t-shirts designed by Epifanio Monarrez, local artist and longtime Fire supporter, and a co-branded Mi Costeñita product.

The brand will be included in sweepstakes opportunities, field-side hospitality, social content, and activations on select matchdays.

The partnership extends beyond the pitch with initiatives that support Chicago neighborhoods, including select community events throughout the year and the following:

P.L.A.Y.S. Supporting Sponsor - Mi Costeñita will contribute to the Chicago Fire Foundation's youth soccer programming across the city.

Free Kicks for Free Meals - A season-long campaign benefiting the Chicago Fire Foundation and the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

Beacon Platform Event - The brand will partner with the Club to host a special community project

"Words cannot capture the excitement we feel in being able to partner with Chicago Fire FC - a Club that shares our belief in the importance of the community," said Juan Valerio, Chief Executive Officer at Mi Costeñita. "Together, we can continue to shine that light on the people and the sabor that exists in our great city of Chicago."

For more information on Mi Costeñita and Chicago Fire FC's partnership, visit www.chicagofirefc.com.







