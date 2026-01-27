Austin FC Exercises Contract Buyout on Jáder Obrian

Published on January 27, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC announced on Tuesday that the Club has waived and exercised a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract on winger Jáder Obrian. Obrian will no longer occupy senior and international roster spots, and his previous wages will not count against the Club's 2026 salary budget.

For more information on a Buyout of a Guaranteed Contract, click here.

Transaction: Austin FC exercises Buyout of Jáder Obrian's 2026 Guaranteed Contract on January 27, 2026.

Current Austin FC Roster (25)

Goalkeepers (2): Damian Las, Brad Stuver

Defenders (10): Jon Bell, Guilherme Biro, Mikkel Desler, Mateja Djordjević, Jon Gallagher, Brendan Hines-Ike, Žan Kolmanič, Joseph Rosales, Oleksandr Svatok, Riley Thomas

Midfielders (7): Micah Burton, Nico Dubersarsky, Dani Pereira, Besard Sabovic, Ilie Sánchez, Ervin Torres, Owen Wolff

Forwards/Wingers (6): CJ Fodrey, Jayden Nelson, Robert Taylor, Facundo Torres, Myrto Uzuni, Brandon Vazquez







Major League Soccer Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.