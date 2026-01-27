Atlanta United Signs Midfielder Adrian Gill

January 27, 2026

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced it has signed midfielder Adrian Gill from FC Barcelona to a contract through June 2027 with option years through the 2029-30 season, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

"Adrian is a young midfielder with U.S. youth national team experience whose development path led him to one of the top academies in the world at Barcelona," Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Chris Henderson said. "We're pleased to welcome him to the club and add more competition to our group of midfielders."

Born in Denver, Colo., and a youth international for the United States, Gill moved to Spain as a child where he first joined UE Cornellà in 2017. The midfielder joined FC Barcelona's academy in 2018 and after progressing through La Masia, he signed his first professional contract with the club in 2022. Gill played with the U-19 side and Barcelona B from 2024 to 2025. He signed a contract extension with the club in 2025 before returning to UE Cornellà on loan.

Gill represented the U.S. U-17 team 10 times between 2022 and 2023, including seven appearances at the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship where he recorded two assists as the U.S. advanced to the final.

Player Profile

Name: Adrian Gill

Position: Midfielder

Roser Designation: Supplemental (Spots 21-30)

Height:  5-10

Birthdate: Jan. 3, 2006 (20)

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Citizenship: United States, Poland

Transaction: Atlanta United signs Adrian Gill through June 2027 with option years through the 2029-30 season on Jan. 27, 2026, pending the receipt of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Atlanta United roster (as of Jan. 27, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Ronald Hernández, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Adrian Gill, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

** On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







