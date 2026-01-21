Atlanta United Loans Kaiden Moore to Philadelphia Union

Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced that defender Kaiden Moore has been loaned to the Philadelphia Union for the 2026 season.

Moore, 18, joined the Academy in 2022 and was a part of the 2023 U-16 team that went 22-1-1 and won the MLS NEXT Cup. With the U-18 team in 2025, Moore scored the game-winning penalty in a shootout against Inter Milan's U-18 team in the Generation adidas Cup. He signed a professional contract with Atlanta United 2 on July 26, 2024, becoming a Homegrown signing effective Jan. 1, 2026. The defender made his professional debut with ATL UTD 2 on April 15, 2024, and started 17 of his 24 appearances across two seasons, scoring once. Moore spent the end of last season on loan with Philadelphia Union II where he made two appearances in MLS NEXT Pro play.

The Macon native is a member of the U.S. U-18 Youth National Team, with his most recent call-up in May where his side won the UEFA Friendship Cup. Moore will be considered an off-roster Homegrown for Atlanta's 2026 roster designation.

Transaction: Atlanta United loans Kaiden Moore to Philadelphia Union for the 2026 season on Jan. 21, 2026.

Atlanta United roster (as of Jan. 21, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (9): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Ronald Hernández, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore**

Midfielders (10): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon*, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

** On loan with Philadelphia Union (through Dec. 31, 2026)

^ On loan from Getafe (through June 30, 2026)







Major League Soccer Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.