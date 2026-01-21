Charlotte FC Promotes Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Gary Dicker to First Team Assistant Coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Charlotte FC today announced the Club has promoted Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Gary Dicker to first team assistant coach under Head Coach Dean Smith. Dicker replaces Christian Fuchs, who recently was appointed as EFL League Two's Newport County A.F.C head coach.

"Gary has acclimated really well within the organization and was a natural choice to move up into the senior team," said Zoran Krneta. "He built a good rapport with the Crown Legacy players and the First Team coaching staff. Gary will still be a bridge between Crown Legacy and the first team while continuing to bring new energy and ideas to the squad."

Dicker was appointed as Crown Legacy FC's second head coach in Club history in November 2024. In Dicker's one year at the helm, multiple players advanced along the Pro Player Pathway. Homegrown defender Jack Neeley made his first team debut with Charlotte FC in May during a U.S. Open Cup match at North Carolina FC, while highly rated midfield prospect Baye Coulibaly developed in MLS NEXT Pro before earning a first team contract in September and his eventual MLS debut. Further Crown Legacy talents such as Aron John, Emmanuel Uchegbu, Morrison Agyemang and Willian Sangoquiza have each earned the chance to train and play with the first team during 2026 preseason preparations. 

 Additionally, CLFC saw the greatest number of minutes contributed from Academy products in a single season during the 2025 campaign. Eight total Academy players made their professional debuts in 2025, with players Wyatt Holt, Adrian Mendoza and Simon Tonidandel each seeing significant minutes. 

The Irishman joined the organization from Brighton & Hove Albion where he served as an assistant coach for the U-21 side in Premier League 2. His managerial career follows a distinguished 15 year playing career with clubs across Ireland, England and Scotland; most notably with Brighton where he helped the club earn promotion to the EFL Championship in the 2010-11 season. 

With Dicker's promotion, Crown Legacy assistant coach Kevin Sawchak has been elevated to head coach and Charlotte FC Academy Under-18 Head Coach Kevin Martínez has been promoted to Crown Legacy Assistant Coach.

Sawchak joined Crown Legacy FC in February 2023 following a year-long stint as an assistant coach with USL League One side Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC. The Atlanta, Ga. native served as the Club's interim head coach in 2024 following the departure of Jose Tavares and posted an 8W-5L-5D record to go along with a run to the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals. He also has coaching experience with the Chattanooga Red Wolves, Oglethorpe University and Atlanta United's Academy. A University of Alabama at Birmingham alum, Sawchak had a 10-year professional career, where he mainly suited up in Finland's second division. 

Martínez, a Valencia, Spain native, joined The Crown in August 2025 as the Academy's U-18 head coach. Prior to his time with CLTFC, Martínez served as a First Team assistant coach with FC Dallas during the 2024 season and was the  Director of Sports Performance for the club's Academy from August 2023 to February 2024. He also served as an assistant coach with the U.S. U-16 and U-18 National Teams. Before his time in the States, Martínez worked in various coaching roles throughout Spain with clubs such as PE Sant Jordi, CD Ibiza and UE Olot.







