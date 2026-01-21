Houston Dynamo FC to Host 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest, Including Torneo de Tejas Preseason Match

January 21, 2026

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - In addition to the Torneo de Tejas preseason match versus Red Bulls New York, Houston Dynamo FC announced today the 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest, a special event to launch the 2026 regular season featuring Saturday afternoon footy and opportunities to meet some of your favorite Dynamo players.

The free, ticketed event will be hosted at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday, Feb. 14, from 11:00 a.m.- 3:30 p.m. CT, with the preseason match kicking off at 12:00 p.m. CT.

Festivities at this exciting event include:

A first look at new stadium improvements, including:

Expedited security scanning with Evolv Technology

A brand new, state-of-the-art stadium sound system

The newly rebranded Regions Bank Club, located on the east side of Shell Energy Stadium

The Corner Kick Zone, a new premium space for fans

New, exciting food options, to be revealed at the match

A post-match showdown between members of the Houston media and influencers. Cheer on your favorites!

Pregame activities, featuring excitement at the EaDo Patio Tailgate

Houston opens the 2026 MLS Season with two home matches at Shell Energy Stadium, hosting a cross-conference matchup versus Chicago Fire FC (Feb. 21) followed by a star-studded matchup versus Son Heung-min and LAFC (Feb. 28). Tickets for all Dynamo home matches are available.

For additional information regarding the 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Event, visit https://www.houstondynamofc.com/fanfest.







