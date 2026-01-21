FC Dallas Defeats Portimonense S.C. 4-0 in Preseason Friendly
Published on January 21, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas secured a 4-0 victory over Portuguese side Portimonense S.C. in its first preseason match of the year at the Pine Cliffs Resort Football Center in Algarve, Portugal. The friendly was played in two halves of 30 minutes.
The goals came from forwards Anderson Julio (38'), Ricky Louis (45') and midfielders Kaick (52') and Christian Cappis (58'). All goals were scored in the second half.
Herman Johansson, Caleb Swann and Ricky Louis all made their first appearances for FC Dallas in the match.
First Half Starting XI:
Michael Collodi, Josh Torquato, Nolan Norris, Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Herman Johansson, Diego Garcia, Ramiro (C), Patrickson Delgado, Petar Musa, Logan Farrington
Second Half Starting XI:
Maarten Paes (C), Bernard Kamungo, Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Louicius Deedson, Caleb Swann, Kaick, Christian Cappis, Anderson Julio, Ricky Louis
Major League Soccer Stories from January 21, 2026
- FC Dallas Defeats Portimonense S.C. 4-0 in Preseason Friendly - FC Dallas
- St. Louis CITY SC Launches CITY Kids Club to Bring Next Generation of Fans Closer to CITY - St. Louis City SC
- Charlotte FC Promotes Crown Legacy FC Head Coach Gary Dicker to First Team Assistant Coach - Charlotte FC
- Atlanta United Loans Kaiden Moore to Philadelphia Union - Atlanta United FC
- Philadelphia Union Acquire Defender Kaiden Moore on Loan - Philadelphia Union
- Houston Dynamo FC to Host 2026 Dynamo Season Kickoff Fan Fest, Including Torneo de Tejas Preseason Match - Houston Dynamo FC
- MLS Publishes 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM) Available to Clubs - MLS
- Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Stas Korzeniowski - Philadelphia Union
- Red Bull New York Adds Mike Sorber as an Assistant Coach Ahead of 2026 Season - New York Red Bulls
- Inter Miami CF Announces A1R Water as Club's Official Water - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent FC Dallas Stories
- FC Dallas Defeats Portimonense S.C. 4-0 in Preseason Friendly
- FC Dallas Signs Homegrown Nolan Norris to Contract Extension
- FC Dallas Announces First Team Staff Hires
- FC Dallas Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
- FC Dallas Signs Jaidyn Contreras, Kaka Scabin, Slade Starnes and Caleb Swann to Homegrown Deals