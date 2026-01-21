FC Dallas Defeats Portimonense S.C. 4-0 in Preseason Friendly

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas secured a 4-0 victory over Portuguese side Portimonense S.C. in its first preseason match of the year at the Pine Cliffs Resort Football Center in Algarve, Portugal. The friendly was played in two halves of 30 minutes.

The goals came from forwards Anderson Julio (38'), Ricky Louis (45') and midfielders Kaick (52') and Christian Cappis (58'). All goals were scored in the second half.

Herman Johansson, Caleb Swann and Ricky Louis all made their first appearances for FC Dallas in the match.

First Half Starting XI:

Michael Collodi, Josh Torquato, Nolan Norris, Osaze Urhoghide, Shaq Moore, Herman Johansson, Diego Garcia, Ramiro (C), Patrickson Delgado, Petar Musa, Logan Farrington

Second Half Starting XI:

Maarten Paes (C), Bernard Kamungo, Lalas Abubakar, Álvaro, Sebastien Ibeagha, Louicius Deedson, Caleb Swann, Kaick, Christian Cappis, Anderson Julio, Ricky Louis







