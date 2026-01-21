Philadelphia Union Sign Forward Stas Korzeniowski

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union announced today that the club has signed Union II forward Stas Korzeniowski to a first team contract through 2026, with club options for 2027 and 2028. Korzeniowski joins the Union after spending the 2025 season with Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro. The 22-year-old was originally selected by the Philadelphia Union with the 53rd overall pick in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

"Stas has earned this opportunity through his consistency, work ethic, and contributions in front of goal," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "He continued to make steady progress with Union II, and his hold-up play, physical presence, and finishing ability add depth to our attacking group."

Korzeniowski led Union II with 12 goals in 25 appearances across all competitions during the 2025 season. He scored nine goals over his final seven matches, including a brace against FC Cincinnati 2 in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals and a goal in the Eastern Conference Final against New York Red Bulls II. Additionally, Korzeniowski appeared on the bench as a short-term call-up for Philadelphia Union's match against St. Louis CITY SC on March 22 and made an appearance for a friendly against Liga MX side Atlas FC in June 2025.

A product of the University of Pennsylvania, Korzeniowski had a standout collegiate career with the Quakers, where he scored 32 goals and added 17 assists in 69 appearances over four seasons. In his senior year, he led Penn with 12 goals and 26 points, earning Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year honors and First Team All-Ivy recognition.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union sign forward Stas Korzeniowski on January 21, 2026.

Name: Stas Korzeniowski

Position: Forward

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 215 lbs

Born: January 30, 2003

Birthplace: Princeton, NJ

Hometown: Skillman, NJ

Citizenship: USA, Netherlands







