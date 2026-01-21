Philadelphia Union Acquire Defender Kaiden Moore on Loan

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union today announced that the club has acquired defender Kaiden Moore on an intraleague loan through 2026 with a permanent trade option from Atlanta United FC. Moore will join the Union as an off-roster Homegrown player and will continue his development with Philadelphia Union II in MLS NEXT Pro. Additionally, Atlanta will retain a portion of Moore's 2026 budget charge.

"Kaiden continues to show strong potential as a composed young center back," said Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter. "His ability to read the game, combined with his physical presence and commitment, make him a valuable addition to our defensive group as we look ahead to the 2026 season."

Moore, 18, joins the Union after progressing through Atlanta United's Academy, where he was part of the U-16 squad that won the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Championship. He signed with Atlanta United 2 on July 26, 2024, and made his professional debut that season against Philadelphia Union II. Across two seasons with Atlanta United 2, Moore made 23 appearances (17 starts), scoring one goal while posting an 89.5 passing accuracy percentage and winning 66.7 percent of his aerial duels. During the 2025 season, Moore made six appearances for Atlanta United 2 before joining Union II on loan in August, where he appeared in two league matches. He also earned the start in the Eastern Conference Final against New York Red Bulls II on November 1, 2025.

Internationally, Moore has been called into the U.S. Youth National Team at the U-17 and U-18 levels. He made his U-18 debut in a 4-3 international friendly victory against Norway on March 25, 2025. Most recently, Moore was selected for the U.S. U-19 ID Camp in September.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union acquire defender Kaiden Moore on loan through the remainder of the 2026 MLS season with a permanent trade option from Atlanta United FC.

Name: Kaiden Moore

Position: Defender

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 179 lbs

Born: May 11, 2007

Birthplace: Macon, Georgia

Citizenship: United States







