Philadelphia Union Sign Alejandro Bedoya to New Contract

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union has agreed to a new contract with Alejandro Bedoya, keeping him with the club through 2026. Bedoya will continue contributing on the field as well as continuing his responsibilities in the Union's Player Development and Front Office initiatives, building on the work he has done across multiple departments since 2024.

"Alejandro's impact on our organization continues to be invaluable, both on and off the field," said Philadelphia Union Head Coach Bradley Carnell. "While he remains an important contributor as a player, his leadership and insights in his Player Development and front office roles are especially beneficial. His experience and deep understanding of our system make him a steady presence and trusted mentor for our younger players, while his work behind the scenes continues to strengthen our culture. We're excited to have Alejandro back as we move into the new season."

Bedoya, 38, joined the Union in 2016 as a Designated Player from Ligue 1 side Nantes. Since then, he has produced 25 goals and 40 assists across 268 MLS appearances, including 226 starts. His appearances this season moved him past goalkeeper Andre Blake to become the club's all-time leader in MLS matches played. He ranks third in team history in assists (40), second in shots (280), and is one of only three players in club history to reach at least 25 goals and 25 assists. During his time with the Union, the club has qualified for the postseason eight times, captured Supporters' Shields in 2020 and 2025, and advanced to the 2022 MLS Cup final. In 2025, he appeared in 24 matches, including nine starts, contributing one goal and three assists.

Bedoya graduated from Boston College with a bachelor's degree from the Carroll School of Management and later completed Harvard Business School's Crossover into Business Program. In addition to building a diverse real estate portfolio, he has built his business acumen by investing in several startups including but not limited to Padel Haus, PINCHO, ScorePlay, BioPhy, ICNCLST, Teamworks, and Tonsser. He currently serves as Co-Chairman of the Athlete Venture Group at SeventySix Capital and serves on the board of Live Work Philadelphia. As an honorary Co-Chair of Philadelphia Soccer 2026, Bedoya was part of the bid committee that helped Philadelphia become a host city for next year's FIFA World Cup.

