Andrei Chirila Called into U.S. Men's Youth National Team Camp

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati Academy and FC Cincinnati 2 defender Andrei Chirila has been selected to participate in the upcoming U.S. Men's Youth National Team January camp, set to be held in Mesa, Arizona at Arizona Athletic Grounds from January 10-16.

Chirila is one of 16 U18 players that will travel to the January camp which will host a total of 48 players from across three age groups (U18, U19 and U20) in the combined training camp. Chirila will represent the Orange and Blue as one of 31 players attached to an MLS club.

The combined camp is part of the Federation's continued focus on the U.S. Way philosophy, which emphasizes increased programming for Youth National Teams to create more opportunities for young players to advance through the pathway to the senior National Team with the goal of representing their country at a world championship.

Chirila featured for FC Cincinnati 2 during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season where he made 26 starts and logged 2,249 minutes, the second most minutes of any FCC 2 player. Chirila scored one goal and tallied one assist last season.

For more information on the camp, including the full U18, U19 and U20 rosters, please visit ussoccer.com.







