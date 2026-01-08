Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Player Dylan Borso Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Domestic Training Camp
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown player Dylan Borso has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a domestic training camp from Jan. 10-17, 2026, in Mesa, Ariz.
Borso will join 15 other players on Rob Valentino's squad for a second time, following a training camp in August 2025. The team will train concurrently with the U.S. U-18 and U-19 Men's National Teams, which will include Chicago Fire U-18 Academy defender Kruz Held.
In December 2024, Borso became the 25th Homegrown Player in Club history, and the 11th to sign with the Fire since January 2020. A native of Chicago, Borso was part of Chicago Fire Youth Soccer before he joined the Chicago Fire Academy in 2017, contributing to Academy squads from the U-13 through the U-19 levels, as well as Chicago Fire II of MLS NEXT Pro. Borso has played in 32 matches for Chicago Fire II since making his debut in 2023 as a 17-year-old. In 2025, he played in 24 matches (19 starts), scored three goals and registered one assist.
Chicago's 2026 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT, at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT, the match against Montréal will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day earlier than the Club's 2025 opener.
U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Roster
GOALKEEPERS (2): Ryan Carney (Providence College; Dunstable, Mass.), Blake Kelly (University of Notre Dame; Holt, Mich.)
DEFENDERS (6): Griffin Garnett (Richmond Kickers; Richmond, Va.), Jamie Kabuusu (Duke University; Chestnut Hill, Mass.), Daniel Krueger (Wake Forest University; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tate Lampman (Georgetown University; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Shakir Nixon (UCLA; Cerritos, Calif.), Finn Sundstrom (Philadelphia Union; Clayton, N.C.)
MIDFIELDERS (4): Diego Garcia Murillo (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Christian Mendoza (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Ian Shaul (Portland Timbers; North Saint Paul, Minn.), Peter Soudan (Michigan State University; Western Springs, Ill.)
FORWARDS (4): Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Columbus Crew; Richmond, Va.), Dylan Borso (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Michael Ramirez (University of Michigan; Chicago, Ill.), Nicholas Simmonds (University of Virginia; Midlothian, Va.)
