Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Player Dylan Borso Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Domestic Training Camp

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC Homegrown player Dylan Borso has been called up to the U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for a domestic training camp from Jan. 10-17, 2026, in Mesa, Ariz.

Borso will join 15 other players on Rob Valentino's squad for a second time, following a training camp in August 2025. The team will train concurrently with the U.S. U-18 and U-19 Men's National Teams, which will include Chicago Fire U-18 Academy defender Kruz Held.

In December 2024, Borso became the 25th Homegrown Player in Club history, and the 11th to sign with the Fire since January 2020. A native of Chicago, Borso was part of Chicago Fire Youth Soccer before he joined the Chicago Fire Academy in 2017, contributing to Academy squads from the U-13 through the U-19 levels, as well as Chicago Fire II of MLS NEXT Pro. Borso has played in 32 matches for Chicago Fire II since making his debut in 2023 as a 17-year-old. In 2025, he played in 24 matches (19 starts), scored three goals and registered one assist.

Chicago's 2026 regular season, driven by Carvana, will begin on the road against the Houston Dynamo at 7:30 p.m. CT, at BBVA Stadium. The following weekend, the Fire will host Eastern Conference rival CF Montréal on Saturday, Feb. 28, at Soldier Field. Scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. CT, the match against Montréal will mark the earliest home opener in Chicago Fire history, occurring one day earlier than the Club's 2025 opener.

U.S. U-20 Men's National Team Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): Ryan Carney (Providence College; Dunstable, Mass.), Blake Kelly (University of Notre Dame; Holt, Mich.)

DEFENDERS (6): Griffin Garnett (Richmond Kickers; Richmond, Va.), Jamie Kabuusu (Duke University; Chestnut Hill, Mass.), Daniel Krueger (Wake Forest University; Philadelphia, Pa.), Tate Lampman (Georgetown University; Ann Arbor, Mich.), Shakir Nixon (UCLA; Cerritos, Calif.), Finn Sundstrom (Philadelphia Union; Clayton, N.C.)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Diego Garcia Murillo (FC Dallas; El Paso, Texas), Christian Mendoza (Portland Timbers; Portland, Ore.), Ian Shaul (Portland Timbers; North Saint Paul, Minn.), Peter Soudan (Michigan State University; Western Springs, Ill.)

FORWARDS (4): Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Columbus Crew; Richmond, Va.), Dylan Borso (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Michael Ramirez (University of Michigan; Chicago, Ill.), Nicholas Simmonds (University of Virginia; Midlothian, Va.)







Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.