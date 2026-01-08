LA Galaxy Unveil New Six-Star Formation, Celebrating Club's Championship Legacy

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today unveiled a new six-star formation on the club's adidas kits, marking a historic evolution of the most decorated franchise in Major League Soccer. The updated design proudly honors the Galaxy's six MLS Cup championships, the most in league history, while ushering in a bold new era for the club.

Displayed above the club crest, the six stars symbolize the Galaxy's championship pedigree and enduring standard of excellence. As a result of the 2024 MLS Cup victory and jersey production timelines, the 2025 formation had a silver star representing the Club's sixth championship added to the top of the existing formation, signifying the Galaxy as the reigning champions for the 2025 season. Integrated into the sleek, modern elements of both the home and away kits, the six-star formation, designed in collaboration with adidas, will feature three stars on each side above the crest, with all stars appearing in silver and equal in size to create a unified and modern look.

"The six stars represent more than championships, they represent a legacy of leadership, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of greatness," said Tom Braun, President and Chief Operating Officer, LA Galaxy. "This new formation is a visual statement of who we are, with room for who we're becoming."

Since 1996, the LA Galaxy has set the standard for excellence in MLS, capturing MLS Cup titles in 2002, 2005, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2024. The new six-star formation formally recognizes that legacy, cementing the Galaxy's place at the top of the league's history books.

To purchase tickets to the Galaxy's home opener on Sunday, Feb. 22 at 4 p.m. PT, visit lagalaxy.com/tickets/singlegame.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.