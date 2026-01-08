Charlotte FC Acquires Spanish Midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on a Permanent Transfer
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Charlotte FC News Release
CHARLOTTE - Charlotte FC announced today the Club acquired Spanish midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on a permanent transfer. Biel's contract makes him a Designated Player and runs through December 31, 2027 with a Club option to go to December 31, 2028."Pep proved that he is a difference maker in this league and one of the key attacking players with a good work rate at this Club and we're delighted to welcome him permanently on a long-term contract" said General Manager Zoran Krneta. "We hope to see him bounce back from his late-season injury and return to the MVP-caliber form we saw last year."
Biel, 29, tallied 12 goals and 15 assists in 35 league matches since arriving in Charlotte on August 15, 2024. He produced 10 goals and 12 assists in 26 matches during the 2025 MLS regular season. Biel led the team in assists and finished tied for second in goals with teammate Wilfried Zaha. He was one of 11 MLS players to reach the 10 goals/10 assist club last season.The Spaniard had his best single-season performance during a domestic league season with 22 goal contributions. His 22 goal contributions across all competitions was his second best performance since 2021-22 where he tallied 35 goal contributions (18 goals/15 assists) for FC Copenhagen.
TRANSACTION: Charlotte FC acquired Spanish midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on a permanent transfer. Biel's new contract makes him a Designated Player and runs through December 31, 2027 with a Club option to go to December 31, 2028.
Name: Pep Biel
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5'7"
Date of Birth: September 5, 1996
Age: 29
Birthplace: San Joan, Spain
Last Club: Olympiacos FC
How Acquired: Permanent Transfer
2026 HOME OPENER
The Crown are back for Season 5 at The Fortress! The action returns on March 7th at 7:30 p.m. against Austin FC.
