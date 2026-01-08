D.C. United Announce Single-Match Ticket On-Sale

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United announced today that single ¬âmatch tickets will go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m. ET and can be purchased at dcunited.com/tickets/single. The Black-and-Red will open its 2026 MLS Regular Season at home against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. ET, at Audi Field.

Audi Field will host a slate of highly anticipated matches this season, bringing some of the league's most exciting opponents to the nation's capital. Notable fixtures include St. Louis City SC's first-ever visit on May 16, a high-energy matchup with LAFC on Aug. 29, and a Decision Day clash with NYCFC on Nov. 7. Tickets for these can't miss matches and the home opener can be purchased HERE.

Single match tickets start at $24, and premium seating options are available for as low as $129 per seat. D.C. United encourages fans to purchase single ¬âmatch tickets early to secure the best seat locations and pricing. Single ¬âmatch pricing will vary based on market demand, day of the week, and time of year. Fans interested in purchasing multi-match packages can visit dcunited.com/tickets to select their package. For questions regarding tickets, please contact ticketing@dcunited.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.