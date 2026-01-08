LAFC Injury Update on Forward Jacob Shaffelburg
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC announced today that recently acquired forward Jacob Shaffelburg is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, January 16 to address a degenerative condition. The procedure is intended to fully resolve the issue and best position Shaffelburg to be ready for the 2026 season. His expected recovery timeline is approximately eight weeks, and the club will provide updates as appropriate.
Check out the Los Angeles FC Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026
- LA Galaxy Announce Kickoff Time for October 31 Home Match vs Austin FC - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Unveil New Six-Star Formation, Celebrating Club's Championship Legacy - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Acquires Spanish Midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on a Permanent Transfer - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United's Away Match against the Columbus Crew Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31 - D.C. United
- LAFC Injury Update on Forward Jacob Shaffelburg - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Waives Forward Tyler Boyd - Nashville SC
- Andrei Chirila Called into U.S. Men's Youth National Team Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Player Dylan Borso Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Domestic Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Match vs. D.C. United Set for 2 p.m. ET Kickoff on Saturday, October 31 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field - Columbus Crew SC
- Full Circle: Cincinnati Native Kyle Smith Comes Home to FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from RC Lens - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Announce Single-Match Ticket On-Sale - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Alejandro Bedoya to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Transfers Bartosz Slisz to Brondby IF - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Los Angeles FC Stories
- LAFC Injury Update on Forward Jacob Shaffelburg
- LAFC and Paris Baguette Announce New Partnership
- LAFC Acquires Forward Jacob Shaffelburg from Nashville SC
- BMO Stadium Celebrates a Monumental 2025
- LAFC to Take on New York City FC as Part of Coachella Valley Invitational