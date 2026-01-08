LAFC Injury Update on Forward Jacob Shaffelburg

January 8, 2026

LAFC announced today that recently acquired forward Jacob Shaffelburg is scheduled to undergo surgery on Friday, January 16 to address a degenerative condition. The procedure is intended to fully resolve the issue and best position Shaffelburg to be ready for the 2026 season. His expected recovery timeline is approximately eight weeks, and the club will provide updates as appropriate.







