Atlanta United Transfers Bartosz Slisz to Brondby IF

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

ATLANTA - Atlanta United today announced the transfer of midfielder Bartosz Slisz to Brondby IF of the Danish Superliga for an undisclosed transfer fee.

Slisz joined Atlanta on Jan. 17, 2024 from Legia Warsaw and started 58 of his 62 MLS appearances over the past two seasons, recording four goals and three assists.

Atlanta United roster (as of Jan. 8, 2026)

Goalkeepers (2): Jayden Hibbert, Lucas Hoyos

Defenders (8): Pedro Amador, Juan Berrocal^, Dominik Chong Qui, Matthew Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Tomás Jacob, Enea Mihaj, Kaiden Moore

Midfielders (11): Miguel Almirón, Steven Alzate, Jay Fortune, Saba Lobjanidze, Alexey Miranchuk, Edwin Mosquera*, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Pita, Will Reilly, Cooper Sanchez, Adyn Torres

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan, Ashton Gordon**, Latte Lath, Jamal Thiaré, Cayman Togashi

* On loan with Millonarios F.C. (through June 30, 2026)

** On loan with Chattanooga FC (through Dec. 31, 2026)

