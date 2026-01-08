D.C. United's Away Match against the Columbus Crew Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
D.C. United News Release
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) - Major League Soccer and D.C. United announced today that the clubs final away match against the Columbus Crew scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 will kick off at 2 p.m. ET at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.
The Black-and-Red has faced Columbus 82 times in the regular season with a 32-36-14 record. D.C. United will look to secure a crucial road victory and carry momentum into Decision Day the following weekend.
Check out the D.C. United Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026
- LA Galaxy Announce Kickoff Time for October 31 Home Match vs Austin FC - LA Galaxy
- LA Galaxy Unveil New Six-Star Formation, Celebrating Club's Championship Legacy - LA Galaxy
- Charlotte FC Acquires Spanish Midfielder Pep Biel from Olympiacos on a Permanent Transfer - Charlotte FC
- D.C. United's Away Match against the Columbus Crew Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31 - D.C. United
- LAFC Injury Update on Forward Jacob Shaffelburg - Los Angeles FC
- Nashville SC Waives Forward Tyler Boyd - Nashville SC
- Andrei Chirila Called into U.S. Men's Youth National Team Camp - FC Cincinnati
- Chicago Fire FC Homegrown Player Dylan Borso Called up to U.S. U-20 Men's National Team for Domestic Training Camp - Chicago Fire FC
- Columbus Crew Match vs. D.C. United Set for 2 p.m. ET Kickoff on Saturday, October 31 at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field - Columbus Crew SC
- Full Circle: Cincinnati Native Kyle Smith Comes Home to FC Cincinnati - FC Cincinnati
- Colorado Rapids Acquire Midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from RC Lens - Colorado Rapids
- D.C. United Announce Single-Match Ticket On-Sale - D.C. United
- Philadelphia Union Sign Alejandro Bedoya to New Contract - Philadelphia Union
- Atlanta United Transfers Bartosz Slisz to Brondby IF - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent D.C. United Stories
- D.C. United's Away Match against the Columbus Crew Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31
- D.C. United Announce Single-Match Ticket On-Sale
- D.C. United Signs Romanian International Louis Munteanu from CFR Cluj as a Designated Player
- D.C. United Signs Former Houston Dynamo FC Forward Gabriel Segal
- D.C. United Signs Japanese Defender Keisuke Kurokawa from Gamba Osaka