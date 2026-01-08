D.C. United's Away Match against the Columbus Crew Scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Saturday, October 31

Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. (Jan. 8, 2026) - Major League Soccer and D.C. United announced today that the clubs final away match against the Columbus Crew scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 will kick off at 2 p.m. ET at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field.

The Black-and-Red has faced Columbus 82 times in the regular season with a 32-36-14 record. D.C. United will look to secure a crucial road victory and carry momentum into Decision Day the following weekend.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.