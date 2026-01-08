LA Galaxy Announce Kickoff Time for October 31 Home Match vs Austin FC
Published on January 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announce their 2026 MLS regular season match against Austin FC on October 31 will kick off at 2 p.m. PT. Kickoff was originally listed as TBD. The Fan Appreciation match at Dignity Health Sports Park on Halloween will be broadcast live on Apple TV.
Single game tickets for the Oct. 31 Fan Appreciation match are available at https://www.lagalaxy.com/tickets/singlegame. 2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships are still available for purchase. For more information, fans can visit lagalaxy.com/seasontickets or call 877-3GALAXY (877-342-5299) and press 2 when prompted. LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships include all LA Galaxy home games during the 2026 regular season as well as the LA Galaxy's first 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup home match. Additionally, 2026 LA Galaxy Season Ticket Memberships offer fans access to the best seats and rates, Apple TV subscription, a flexible payment plan, and exclusive events featuring LA Galaxy players and alumni.
