La Galaxy Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 19, 2026

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The six-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy have officially kicked off preparations for the 2026 MLS season and announced their full preseason schedule.

2026 LA Galaxy Preseason Schedule

Following three closed-door preseason scrimmages against the Portland Timbers on Friday, Jan. 23, D.C. United on Saturday, Jan. 31 and Orange County SC on Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Galaxy will head to the desert for the 2026 Coachella Valley Invitational (CVI) at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. LA will face the Chicago Fire on Sunday, Feb. 8 at 10:00 a.m. PT and St. Louis CITY SC on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:00 a.m. PT in front of hundreds of fans. The team closes its time at CVI in a closed-door match against Real Salt Lake on Feb. 13.

The LA Galaxy Foundation Golf Tournament will also return to the Coachella Valley on Friday, Feb. 6 at Desert Willow Golf Resort. For more information or to register, please visit www.lagalaxy.com/golf.

Home Opener: LA Galaxy vs NYCFC

On Sunday, Feb. 22, the LA Galaxy will host New York City FC at Dignity Health Sports Park to kick off the 2026 MLS season. NYCFC currently has the head-to-head edge with a 4-3-0 record, though the Galaxy have won the last two meetings, including a 2-0 victory on June 19, 2024. At Dignity Health Sports Park, the Galaxy holds a 3-2-0 advantage over NYCFC, highlighted by a 5-1 win in the inaugural matchup in 2015.

Carving an Icon Content Series

Carving an Icon is an exclusive content series that takes fans behind the scenes of the creation of the Cobi Jones statue. This series offers an intimate look at the artistry, craftsmanship, and inspiration behind honoring one of soccer's most legendary figures. The first episode premiered on January 14th, 2026, on the LA Galaxy YouTube Channel and X, Instagram, and Facebook, with new installments scheduled to be released monthly. The series is one of the many ways the Club is honoring Club and USMNT legend Cobi Jones ahead of his statue unveil in Legends Plaza on Sunday, April 26.







