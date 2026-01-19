Sixth Annual "Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E." Campaign Will Raise Funds for Boston Centers for Youth & Families

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Revolution will launch the club's sixth annual "Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E." initiative from February 23-28. The Revolution's C.H.A.N.G.E. platform is committed to celebrating New England's Black History, while also promoting social justice and equality. Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E. has raised over $100,000 to date to purchase new soccer equipment and support youth programming across various Boston Centers for Youth and Families (BCYF) locations.

As part of the initiative, the Revolution invite local youth soccer organizations and all community members to click here to register and donate as individuals or teams. Participants are encouraged to pledge to record daily touches with a soccer ball from February 23-28. The number of touches each day will correspond to figures from important facts about New England's Black History and the club's current community partners, who are making positive strides in the social justice and equity field.

This year, the Revolution aim to raise at least $20,000 to provide funding for 10-15 free soccer clinics at BCYF branches, in addition to the purchase of new soccer equipment. Revolution Academy staff will lead the clinics, providing expert coaching to participants across multiple BCYF locations. To date, Touches for C.H.A.N.G.E. has hosted 45 free soccer clinics and numerous skills-based programs, benefiting more than 1,200 youth participants at several BCYF locations.

Donations of any amount are welcome and will be used in part to purchase the following soccer equipment:

$10 donation provides a set of eight (8) drill cones

$25 donation provides one (1) pair of goalkeeper gloves

$35 donation provides a soccer ball and drawstring bag

$150 donation provides a 4' x 6' Kwik Flex pop-up goal

All fans are encouraged to join the conversation online by posting #TouchesForChange on social media and share their motivation for participating and seeking change around issues of social injustice.







