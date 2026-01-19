MNUFC Announces Time Change for Road Match against Lafc

Published on January 19, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United announced today that the road match against LAFC at BMO Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31 - originally scheduled to kick off at 9:30 p.m. CT - has now been moved to a 4:00 p.m. CT kick time. The penultimate fixture of the 2026 Major League Soccer season will be streamed live on Apple TV, and fans can also tune-in to MNUFC Radio on 1500 ESPN.

Minnesota United kicks off its 10th MLS season on the road against Austin FC on Saturday, Feb. 21, before hosting FC Cincinnati in the home opener at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, Feb. 28.







Major League Soccer Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.