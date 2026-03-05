Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today its Phase One schedule for the fourth edition of the Leagues Cup tournament. The 2026 edition will feature 36 total clubs - including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS teams - competing in the continental competition from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6.

During Phase One of the 2026 tournament, Minnesota United will host each of its three matches against LIGA MX clubs at Allianz Field: First, the Loons face FC Juárez on Tuesday, Aug. 4. MNUFC next plays Tigres UANL on Friday, Aug. 7 before welcoming Mazatlán FC for their third Phase One game on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Connections: MNUFC's Leagues Cup Opponents and the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Loons' midfielder Carlos Harvey, FC Juárez winger José Luis Rodríguez and Mazatlán FC winger Yoel Bárcenas will be rivals in Leagues Cup 2026, but could be teammates this summer. All three are expected to play alongside each other for the Panama National Team in the World Cup, similar to the most recent Concacaf World Cup Qualifier matches that propelled Panama into this year's tournament.

While Tigres UANL striker André-Pierre Gignac likely won't feature for France in this year's tournament, he previously earned the call-up and played with Les Bleus in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Minnesota United's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule. Kickoff times and game-specific broadcast details to be announced at a later date:

Date Game

Tuesday, Aug. 4 MNUFC vs. FC Juárez

Friday, Aug. 7 Tigres UANL vs. MNUFC

Tuesday, Aug. 11 MNUFC vs. Mazatlán FC

Tournament Format & Knockout Round Information

Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.

Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9).

Ticket Information

Minnesota United Season Ticket Members will receive information regarding Leagues Cup tickets in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets going on sale to the general public later this Spring.

Broadcast Information

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.







