Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- Minnesota United announced today its Phase One schedule for the fourth edition of the Leagues Cup tournament. The 2026 edition will feature 36 total clubs - including all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS teams - competing in the continental competition from Aug. 4 to Sept. 6.
During Phase One of the 2026 tournament, Minnesota United will host each of its three matches against LIGA MX clubs at Allianz Field: First, the Loons face FC Juárez on Tuesday, Aug. 4. MNUFC next plays Tigres UANL on Friday, Aug. 7 before welcoming Mazatlán FC for their third Phase One game on Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Connections: MNUFC's Leagues Cup Opponents and the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Loons' midfielder Carlos Harvey, FC Juárez winger José Luis Rodríguez and Mazatlán FC winger Yoel Bárcenas will be rivals in Leagues Cup 2026, but could be teammates this summer. All three are expected to play alongside each other for the Panama National Team in the World Cup, similar to the most recent Concacaf World Cup Qualifier matches that propelled Panama into this year's tournament.
While Tigres UANL striker André-Pierre Gignac likely won't feature for France in this year's tournament, he previously earned the call-up and played with Les Bleus in the 2010 FIFA World Cup.
Minnesota United's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule. Kickoff times and game-specific broadcast details to be announced at a later date:
Date Game
Tuesday, Aug. 4 MNUFC vs. FC Juárez
Friday, Aug. 7 Tigres UANL vs. MNUFC
Tuesday, Aug. 11 MNUFC vs. Mazatlán FC
Tournament Format & Knockout Round Information
Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps.
Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.
Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9).
Ticket Information
Minnesota United Season Ticket Members will receive information regarding Leagues Cup tickets in the coming weeks, with single-game tickets going on sale to the general public later this Spring.
Broadcast Information
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Minnesota United FC Stories
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Britton Fischer to Hartford Athletic
- Minnesota United Shuts out FC Cincinnati 1-0 in 2026 Home Opener
- Minnesota United FC vs. FC Cincinnati Preview
- Minnesota United Announces New Partners for Milestone 10th Season in Major League Soccer