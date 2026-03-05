New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
New York City FC News Release
NEW YORK - New York City FC today announced their group draw and schedule for Leagues Cup 2026. The Concacaf tournament, now in its fourth year, will feature exclusive interleague matchups between Major League Soccer (MLS) and Mexican LIGA MX clubs through the Quarterfinals.
New York City will start their Leagues Cup campaign on Thursday, August 6, against LIGA MX side Santos Laguna at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The 'Boys in Blue' will play in the same venue on Sunday, August 9 as they welcome Cruz Azul. The final match of the group stage will be played against Club Necaxa on Thursday, August 13 at Sports Illustrated Stadium.
Kickoff times and linear TV assignments for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada are still pending and will be communicated at a later date. All matches will be available on Apple TV.
As an additional benefit, City Members will automatically receive tickets to all three of these Leagues Cup group stage matches at no additional cost. Additional City Member ticketing information, including group stage ticket flexibility, priority access, and future stages, should the Club advance, will be sent at a later date.
Leagues Cup 2026 will run from Tuesday, August 4 through Sunday, September 6, and will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and will feature matches in Mexico for the first time. The tournament will qualify three clubs for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.
The tournament will be played in two rounds: Phase One and Knockout Rounds. Phase One will pin MLS clubs against LIGA MX teams, with each club playing three matches against opponents from the opposite league.
Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals. Following Phase One, the top four clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for Tuesday, August 25 through Thursday, August 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for Tuesday, September 1 and Wednesday, September 2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match, where the three qualifiers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup will be decided.
New York City Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule
Thursday, August 6 | New York City FC v. Santos Laguna | Sports Illustrated Stadium
Sunday, August 9 | Cruz Azul v. New York City FC | Sports Illustrated Stadium
Thursday, August 13 | New York City FC v. Club Necaxa | Sports Illustrated Stadium
