Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced today Phase One opponent details for Leagues Cup 2026. The Columbus Crew will host LIGA MX sides Atlas FC on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Club Pachuca on Friday, Aug. 7 and Pumas UNAM on Tuesday, Aug. 11. All matches will be hosted at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Official kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

The Leagues Cup matchups mark the Crew's first competitions against Atlas and Pumas, who own a combined 10 Liga MX titles following Atlas' back-to-back championships in 2021-22. The contest against Club Pachuca serves as a rematch of the Black & Gold's 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final played in Mexico on June 1.

The Crew - who in 2024 won the second edition of the tournament that combines North America's top soccer leagues - are unbeaten in Leagues Cup play (8-0-3). Forward Diego Rossi's eight goals are tied for the fourth-most in the competition's history.

LEAGUES CUP 2026 FORMAT

Leagues Cup 2026 is set to take place from Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6. Matches will be contested across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The tournament will follow the same format as the 2025 edition, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent inter-league play and a clear path to the championship:

The tournament will be played in two rounds:

Phase One

Knockout Rounds

Phase One

Each team will play in three matches during Phase One.

All 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs.

Knockout Rounds

The four advancing clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds beginning with the quarterfinals, featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.

The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Phase One performance.

MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4

MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3

MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2

MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1

The four winners of the quarterfinal matchups will face off in two semifinal fixtures. The Third-Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.

No draws

Leagues Cup 2026 will maintain the "no draws" format.

Regulation draw: One point for both teams

Penalty shootout win: Two points

Regulation win: Three points

In the quarterfinals, semifinals, Third Place match and Final, any match tied at the end of regulation will be decided by a penalty shootout.







