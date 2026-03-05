Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee announced today Phase One opponent details for Leagues Cup 2026. The Columbus Crew will host LIGA MX sides Atlas FC on Tuesday, Aug. 4, Club Pachuca on Friday, Aug. 7 and Pumas UNAM on Tuesday, Aug. 11. All matches will be hosted at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field. Official kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
The Leagues Cup matchups mark the Crew's first competitions against Atlas and Pumas, who own a combined 10 Liga MX titles following Atlas' back-to-back championships in 2021-22. The contest against Club Pachuca serves as a rematch of the Black & Gold's 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final played in Mexico on June 1.
The Crew - who in 2024 won the second edition of the tournament that combines North America's top soccer leagues - are unbeaten in Leagues Cup play (8-0-3). Forward Diego Rossi's eight goals are tied for the fourth-most in the competition's history.
TICKET INFO
Tickets to all three of the Black & Gold's Phase One Matches are available below:
vs. Atlas FC (Tuesday, Aug. 4)
vs. Club Pachuca (Friday, Aug. 7)
vs. Pumas UNAM (Tuesday, Aug. 11)
Tickets to matches at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field are available at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets.
LEAGUES CUP 2026 FORMAT
Leagues Cup 2026 is set to take place from Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6. Matches will be contested across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.
The tournament will follow the same format as the 2025 edition, continuing a structure that emphasizes consistent inter-league play and a clear path to the championship:
The tournament will be played in two rounds:
Phase One
Knockout Rounds
Phase One
Each team will play in three matches during Phase One.
All 54 Phase One matches will be played between MLS and LIGA MX clubs.
Knockout Rounds
The four advancing clubs from the MLS and LIGA MX tables will be placed in a fixed bracket to compete in the single-game elimination knockout rounds beginning with the quarterfinals, featuring only MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups.
The quarterfinal pairings will be decided based on Phase One performance.
MLS 1 vs. LIGA MX 4
MLS 2 vs. LIGA MX 3
MLS 3 vs. LIGA MX 2
MLS 4 vs. LIGA MX 1
The four winners of the quarterfinal matchups will face off in two semifinal fixtures. The Third-Place match and Final will determine the three clubs that qualify for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup.
No draws
Leagues Cup 2026 will maintain the "no draws" format.
Regulation draw: One point for both teams
Penalty shootout win: Two points
Regulation win: Three points
In the quarterfinals, semifinals, Third Place match and Final, any match tied at the end of regulation will be decided by a penalty shootout.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise
- Columbus Crew Name Darlington Nagbe Individual Development Coach
- Columbus Crew Acquire Midfielder André Gomes
- Columbus Crew Announces First Team Coaching Staff