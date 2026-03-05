Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Real Salt Lake News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that Australian striker Ari Piol has undergone a successful procedure to repair a left torn Achilles suffered late in Saturday's 2-1 home-opening victory over Seattle Sounders FC.
Kicking off his 2026 campaign with back-to-back starts leading the Claret-and-Cobalt's attacking line, Piol notched one goal, which proved to be the game winner against Seattle in the 47th minute last Saturday. Later tangled up on a set piece, Piol left the match in the 82nd minute after suffering the injury.
"Football can be beautiful and brutal at the same time. It's hard to accept, but I believe there's purpose in every setback," posted Piol on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love. See you next season. Stronger!"
Following a successful surgery Wednesday, Piol is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 MLS season. The U-22 attacker will work closely with Real Salt Lake's medical staff to ensure a healthy recovery.
Real Salt Lake now travels to Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend to take on Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, March 7, 2026, the game available via Apple TV and KSL Radio.
