Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that Australian striker Ari Piol has undergone a successful procedure to repair a left torn Achilles suffered late in Saturday's 2-1 home-opening victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Kicking off his 2026 campaign with back-to-back starts leading the Claret-and-Cobalt's attacking line, Piol notched one goal, which proved to be the game winner against Seattle in the 47th minute last Saturday. Later tangled up on a set piece, Piol left the match in the 82nd minute after suffering the injury.

"Football can be beautiful and brutal at the same time. It's hard to accept, but I believe there's purpose in every setback," posted Piol on Instagram. "Appreciate all the love. See you next season. Stronger!"

Following a successful surgery Wednesday, Piol is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 MLS season. The U-22 attacker will work closely with Real Salt Lake's medical staff to ensure a healthy recovery.

Real Salt Lake now travels to Atlanta, Georgia, this weekend to take on Eastern Conference foe Atlanta United FC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, March 7, 2026, the game available via Apple TV and KSL Radio.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.