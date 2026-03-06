San Diego FC Hosts Dedication Ceremony at Colina Del Sol Park
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC News Release
Restoring a community court creates a safe space where youth can come together, play, and be inspired to stay off the streets. San Diego FC celebrated the inauguration of the Club's first futsal court in San Diego. Members of Qualcomm, the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of San Diego, the Right to Dream Academy, Sycuan Resort Casino, and community members came together Saturday, February 21, to honor the Club's first court renovation.
The court originally opened in October 2025, but weather delayed the official dedication. Four months later, the community came together to celebrate the revitalized space and its impact on local youth and families.
San Diego FC Chief Executive Officer Tom Penn delivered opening remarks and introduced each speaker throughout the ceremony.
San Diego FC Founding Partner and Club Chairman Sir Mohamed Mansour spoke during the ceremony to emphasize the importance of "investing in young people in underserved communities."
City Heights resident John Brown shared his experience with Colina del Sol and what the court meant to him. Brown praised SDFC by saying the Club "showed up and put in the work on this court."
With smiles and cheers from the crowd, Mansour and Brown scored the ceremonial first goal before joining partners and community members for a group photo.
"Today's court dedication is a powerful reflection of what meaningful collaboration can achieve. By working with San Diego FC, we're not only revitalizing spaces like Colina Del Sol Park-we're helping expand access to safe, inspiring places for people across San Diego. This initiative represents Qualcomm's long-standing commitment to our hometown community and our shared belief in creating opportunities that help the next generation thrive," said Don McGuire, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Qualcomm Incorporated.
"We are welcoming the transformation of this formerly rutted and fitted basketball court into a sports court that can host outdoor soccer, basketball, and a variety of other sports. By having spaces like this, kids around the community can come and enjoy, have time to learn the games, and hopefully someday become future professional sports players as we know some of them are meant to be," said Andy Field, Director of the Parks and Recreation Department for the City of San Diego.
Following the completion of its first futsal court, SDFC is already working to renovate additional courts across the region, continuing to make an impact both on and off the pitch.
