FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas and Leagues Cup has announced the 2026 schedule presented by Coors Light. Dallas opens the tournament on Wednesday, Aug. 5, against Querétaro FC. The club will then face Club Deportivo Guadalajara on Saturday, Aug. 8, before closing Phase One in Toluca, Mexico at the Nemesio Diez against Toluca FC on Wednesday, Aug. 12. Kickoff times and venue information will be announced at a later date.
Dallas will face Toluca and Querétaro for the first time in club history. Toluca became the fifth team to win both the Apertura and Clausura tournaments in the same year, joining Club León, Club América, Atlas and Club Universidad Nacional as the only clubs to earn bicampeonatos in Mexico's modern era. Querétaro, a historic Mexican club, made a notable run in Leagues Cup 2023, advancing to the quarterfinals as Liga MX's deepest-finishing club.
The Hoops will take on Mexican giants Chivas de Guadalajara for the second time in an official competition. Dallas hosted Chivas on July 24, 2007, for a SuperLiga group stage match in Frisco which culminated in a 1-1 draw in which Arturo Alvarez scored for Dallas.
FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule
Wednesday, Aug. 5 | FC Dallas vs. Querétaro FC
Saturday, Aug. 8 | FC Dallas vs. Club Deportivo Guadalajara
Wednesday, Aug. 12 | FC Dallas at Toluca FC | Estadio Nemesio Diez
Ticket Information
Fans are encouraged to visit FCDallasTickets.com LeaguesCup.com for updated ticketing information when available. Season ticket holders will receive information from their club on details involving their season plan.
Broadcast Details
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Additional Tournament Format Details:
Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.
Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking (Tier 1: rank 1-3; Tier 2: rank 4-6; Tier 3: rank 7-9).
Interleague matchups are guaranteed through the Quarterfinals. Following Phase One, the top four (4) clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for August 25 - 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for September 1-2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match where the three qualifiers for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup will be decided.
Additional Information and Media Assets
For 2026 Leagues Cup assets and videos click here.
FC Dallas All-Time Leagues Cup Record: 2-2-2
July 21, 2023 - Group Stage Match 1: FC Dallas 2, Charlotte FC 2 (Charlotte wins 6-3 on penalty kicks), Toyota Stadium
July 25, 2023 - Group Stage Match 2: FC Dallas 3, Club Necaxa 0, Toyota Stadium
Aug. 2, 2023 - Group Stage Match 3: FC Dallas 2, Mazatlán FC 1, Toyota Stadium
Aug. 6, 2023 - Round of 16: FC Dallas 4, Inter Miami CF 4 (Inter Miami wins 9-7 on penalty kicks), Toyota Stadium
July 27, 2024 - Game 1: St. Louis CITY SC 2, FC Dallas 1, Energizer Park
July 31, 2024 - Game 2: FC Dallas 0, FC Juárez 2, Toyota Stadium
