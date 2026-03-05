Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition

Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee today announced the official 2026 schedule, including details on Orlando City SC's three Phase One matches, each of which will be played at Inter&Co Stadium this summer.

Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs from North America: all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One, along with the Quarterfinals, feature LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. Orlando City will open its tournament run at Inter&Co Stadium against C.F. Monterrey on Wednesday, Aug. 5, before hosting Club León on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The full Phase One schedule can be found here.

Orlando City Season Ticket Members will receive tickets to the Lions' first Phase One match against C.F. Monterrey as part of their membership. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can find more information here. Single-match tickets will go on sale at a later date.

Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.

Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking. Orlando City was grouped in Eastern 2 alongside MLS rivals Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, in addition to C.F. Monterrey, Club León and Atlético de San Luis.

Following Phase One, the top four clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for August 25 - 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for September 1-2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match.

Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.

Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.







Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.