Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Orlando City SC News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Leagues Cup Organizing Committee today announced the official 2026 schedule, including details on Orlando City SC's three Phase One matches, each of which will be played at Inter&Co Stadium this summer.
Running from Aug. 4 through Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs from North America: all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualifying MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One, along with the Quarterfinals, feature LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups. Orlando City will open its tournament run at Inter&Co Stadium against C.F. Monterrey on Wednesday, Aug. 5, before hosting Club León on Saturday, Aug. 8, and Atlético de San Luis on Wednesday, Aug. 12.
The full Phase One schedule can be found here.
Orlando City Season Ticket Members will receive tickets to the Lions' first Phase One match against C.F. Monterrey as part of their membership. Fans interested in purchasing season tickets can find more information here. Single-match tickets will go on sale at a later date.
Leagues Cup Phase One matches were determined by the Leagues Cup Ranking, as well as by region. MLS clubs are ranked based on the final 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on cumulative performance across the Apertura 2025 and Clausura 2025 tournaments.
Participating clubs are divided evenly into two regions of 18 teams each: Eastern and Western. Within each region, teams will be sorted into three tiers based on their Leagues Cup Ranking. Orlando City was grouped in Eastern 2 alongside MLS rivals Inter Miami CF and Nashville SC, in addition to C.F. Monterrey, Club León and Atlético de San Luis.
Following Phase One, the top four clubs from each league will advance to the Quarterfinals, scheduled for August 25 - 27, with the Semifinals scheduled for September 1-2. The tournament will culminate on Sunday, September 6, with the Final and Third-Place Match.
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
Since its launch, Leagues Cup has established itself as a premier regional competition, evolving through refined formats and an increased number of MLS vs. LIGA MX matchups. Attendance and fan engagement have also grown with each edition, highlighted by 69,000 fans attending the 2025 Leagues Cup Final in Seattle, underscoring the tournament's expanding reach and resonance.
Beyond the trophy and regional pride, Leagues Cup carries major international implications, awarding three qualification spots to the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup. The champion, runner-up, and third-place finisher will qualify, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16, positioning clubs on a pathway to FIFA international club competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup.
Major League Soccer Stories from March 5, 2026
- Evander Credits the Women in his Life as Driving Forces of his Success - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup 2026 Unveils Official Match Schedule - Seattle Sounders FC
- Philadelphia Union Loan Midfielder CJ Olney Jr. to Brooklyn FC - Philadelphia Union
- Major League Soccer Names Dr. George T. Chiampas as Chief Medical Officer - MLS
- Real Salt Lake Forward Ari Piol Undergoes Successful Achilles Repair Surgery - Real Salt Lake
- New York City FC's 2021 MLS Cup Trophy and 2021 MLS Cup Championship Ring to be Included in the American Museum of Natural History Exhibition - New York City FC
- FC Cincinnati's Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule Announced - FC Cincinnati
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Charlotte FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, LAFC to Play Chivas, Toluca and Querétaro - Los Angeles FC
- Leagues Cup 2026: Whitecaps FC Host Two Mexican Sides, Visit Tigres - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Keys to the Match: Home Opener - New York City FC
- Inter Miami CF's Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One Schedule Announced - Inter Miami CF
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - Philadelphia Union
- New York City FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Match Schedule - New York City FC
- Columbus Crew Host LIGA MX Sides Atlas FC, Club Pachuca and Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup 2026 - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Dallas Faces Querétaro FC, Club Deportivo Guadalajara and Toluca FC in 2026 Leagues Cup Phase One Matches - FC Dallas
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Announce Schedule for Phase One of Leagues Cup 2026 - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake to Host Liga MX Trio in 2026 Leagues Cup - Real Salt Lake
- Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026 - Chicago Fire FC
- Leagues Cup Unveils 2026 Schedule, Sets Stage for Major Club Competition Post World Cup - MLS
- Nashville SC Returns to Leagues Cup with Three August Matches at GEODIS Park - Nashville SC
- San Diego FC Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Schedule - San Diego FC
- Minnesota United Announces Leagues Cup 2026 Opponents and Schedule - Minnesota United FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Returns Home to Take on Seattle Sounders at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC
- Single Match Tickets for Nu Stadium's Historic Opening Match on Sale Now - Inter Miami CF
- Columbus Crew Loan Goalkeeper Stanislav Lapkes to USL League One's Sarasota Paradise - Columbus Crew SC
- FC Cincinnati Acquire Goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek on Loan from Liverpool FC - FC Cincinnati
- Atlanta United Matches to Re-Air Locally on FOX5 Atlanta - Atlanta United FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando City SC Stories
- Leagues Cup Announces Orlando City Phase One Match Dates for 2026 Competition
- Orlando City SC Drops 4-2 Result to Intrastate Rivals Inter Miami CF
- The Assist: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF - March 1, 2026
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Partnership with WKMG News 6
- Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Announce Columbia Southern University as Proud Higher Education Partner