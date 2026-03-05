Chicago Fire FC to Face Necaxa, Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in Group Stage of Leagues Cup 2026
Published on March 5, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Chicago Fire FC News Release
CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and the Leagues Cup Organizing Committee have announced the official Leagues Cup 2026 schedule, which will see the Club face off against Liga MX opponents Club Necaxa, Club Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul in August at SeatGeek Stadium.
The Men in Red will kick off their run in Eastern 3 of the Eastern Region against Club Necaxa on Thursday, Aug. 6, before facing Santos Laguna on Sunday, Aug. 9. Chicago will close out the group stage against Cruz Azul on Thursday, Aug. 13. Kickoff times will be announced at a later date. Ticket information will be announced at a later date, and fans can sign up to be the first to receive information here.
Running from Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Sunday, Sept. 6, Leagues Cup 2026 will feature 36 clubs - all 18 LIGA MX teams and 18 qualified MLS clubs. All 54 matches during Phase One along with the Quarterfinals will deliver LIGA MX vs. MLS matchups and feature defending Leagues Cup champion Seattle Sounders, top-rated LIGA MX Club Toluca, 2025 MLS Cup Champion Inter Miami, as well as 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup winner Cruz Azul and runner-up Vancouver Whitecaps. The 2026 edition will also feature matches in Mexico for the first time and build on the momentum of a defining year for soccer across North America. The fourth edition of the Concacaf-sanctioned tournament will qualify three clubs for the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the champion earning a direct berth to the Round of 16.
The Leagues Cup 2026 Phase One schedule can be found here.
Broadcast Details
Fans in over 100 countries and regions will be able to watch all Leagues Cup matches on Apple TV, which offers subscribers an array of original movies, series, and documentaries alongside premium live sports and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. In addition, TelevisaUnivision, FOX Sports, TSN and RDS will be the linear broadcast homes for select matches. Game times and additional broadcast details for Leagues Cup Phase One matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
